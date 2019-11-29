LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

Private surgery centres increase health care costs without providing more positive outcomes

Dear Editor:

Contrary to the inaccurate and misleading assertions of profit-motivated health professionals like Dr. Day, private surgery centres increase health care costs for everyone without providing more positive outcomes.

Canadians should back positive public solutions to surgical wait times that are evidence-based, efficient and safe.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Court decision could lead to two-tier health care system

READ ALSO: B.C. doctors’ corporate profits are key in private-care trial: federal lawyer

Forcing people to pay to get a quicker surgery, will increase wait times for those who rely on the public system, increase costs overall and will result in poorer patient outcomes.

Believe me, I know.

I lived in the U.S. and saw the private model in action. You will wait as long or longer.

In fact, let British Columbians who want private surgeries simply go to the U.S. and pay with their own money. Leave our taxpayer money in Canada for our public system.

Linda Netherton

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Quality control issue spells trouble ahead

Just Posted

Absinthe Films premiering new snowboarding movie in Revelstoke tonight

Andy Siegel Special to the Review Revelstoke Mountain Resort’s opening day is… Continue reading

West Kelowna RCMP looking for suspect involved in attempted child-abduction

The incident allegedly happened on Nov. 27 along Cougar Road

2019 Spirit of Revelstoke winners

Almost 50 Revelstokians were recognized this year

Revelstoke Mountain Resort has 87 cm for opening tomorrow

Weather forecast is sunny for Saturday

Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

They will not be hosting a public hearing about the Zoning Bylaw amendment

VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts

Interac Corp. recorded four-per-cent jumps in debit transactions on Black Friday for the past three years

Charges laid in 1993 killing of young Vancouver woman

Vicki Black was killed in March 1993 when she was 23 years old

Wet facility a possibility if Kelowna Costco relocation rejected

Victor Projects intends to develop the land regardless if Costco’s relocation is approved

Small North Okanagan businesses up against B.C.’s best

Last day to vote for Sugarbee’s, Bean to Cup, MQN Architecture, Roost Solar, Summit Tiny Homes and Raven Hair Studio

Health Canada seizes illegal product from Vernon and Kelowna vape shops

Around $1M worth of product seized: Interior Health Tobacco Enforcement officer

Penticton residents, businesses embrace ‘naughty’ Santa

Gary Haupt lost his contract with Cherry Lane, but you can still find him at other holiday events

Community Living B.C. workers ratify new labour deal

Three-year deal covers 600 workers across B.C. who support adults with developmental disabilities.

Askew’s donates big to Armstrong, Salmon Arm food banks

Four pallets of non-perishable items were donated to local grocer to pass on to those in need

LETTER: Public solutions needed for surgical wait times

Private surgery centres increase health care costs without providing more positive outcomes

Most Read