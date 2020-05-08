(Stock photo)

LETTER: Reflecting on historic world events

Summerland man recalls May events during Second World War

Dear Editor:

Wow, what a week!

From COVID-19 back to the 1940s for 75th and 80th anniversaries from the merry month of May.

READ ALSO: Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

May 10, 1940: Winston Churchill commissioned by King George VI to form a national government for the duration of World War II, following the resignation of Neville Chamberlain.

May 5, 1945: The Canadian Army liberates the Netherlands.

May 7, 1945: Prime Minister Winston Leonard Spencer Churchill on BBC Radio tells us (at 11 a.m. Greenwich Time) that at 2:41 this morning, unconditional surrender was signed at Gen. Eisenhower’s headquarters. Hostilities will cease at one minute after midnight.

May 8, 1945: Victory in Europe Day (V.E. Day.)

I should have lived this long.

Dick Clements

Summerland

Letter to the Editor

