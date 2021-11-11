HMCS Kitchener. (Contributed)

LETTER: Remembering the forgotten

A salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea

I was peering inside the attic of an old Vernon house. Throughout raw sawdust was its insulation. This material provides a wise comfort efficient bargain in keeping the heat in and providing warmth to its occupants. It was cheap, easy to obtain, clean, light to handle.

My rhythmic manoeuvre disturbed a protuberance.

Buried within it was a printed, tinged, yellowed, faded, brittle, tattered verse by an unknown author.

I was roused by it.

It is a fitting tribute this Remembrance Day to the 50,000 Allied merchant seamen who lost their lives during the Second World War; a salute to all Vernon seamen who went lost at sea:

On all the oceans,

Whitecaps flow;

You do not see crosses,

Row on row;

But those who sleep

Beneath the sea,

Rest in peace,

For your country is free.

Thank you to the Merchant Navy.

Ed R.R. Witzke

Vernon

Remembrance Day

Previous story
COLUMN: Thankfully, you don’t have to wear a poppy
Next story
EDITORIAL: A solemn time of remembrance

Just Posted

Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)
GALLERY: Remembrance Day ceremony held in Revelstoke

Remembrance Day in Revelstoke, Nov. 11, 2019. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)
REWATCH: Revelstoke remembers

Ed Koski has been a Royal Canadian Legion member for 42 years, a past Revelstoke branch president. (Liam Harrap - Revelstoke Review)
Remembering the reservists

Lance Corporal Thomas Knowles (right) and Sergeant Alec Jack of the 54th Kootenay Battalion. Both men survived the war, becoming officers in the process. They returned to Hedley and were a key part of the Cenotaph Committee in August 1919. Copyright Knowles Family/ Hedley Museum. Photo colourized by Phil McLachlan, Black Press Media.
Remembering the sacrifices of the Hedley boys