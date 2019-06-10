LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Dear Editor:

A May, 2019 study by the International Renewable Energy Agency concludes the cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas.

Hydroelectric power is the least expensive at $0.05 per kilowatt hour. New onshore wind, solar photovoltaic, biomass, and geothermal plants are below $0.10/kWh. New offshore wind is $0.13/kWh. Individual project costs vary. Renewable costs are projected to continue to fall.

New fossil fuel plants range from $0.05/kWh to $0.15/kWh with uncertain future fuel costs and dwindling future fuel supplies.

Over 75 per cent of onshore wind and 80 per cent of the solar PV plants to be completed next year will generate at lower prices than the cheapest new fossil fuel projects and without public subsidies granted to the fossil fuel industry.

Will we accelerate renewable energy development and withdraw fossil fuel subsidies to meet climate objectives, secure our energy future, create green Canadian jobs, and save money?

Robert M. Macrae

Environmental Technology Instructor

Castlegar

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Urban environmental ‘emergency’ routine wearing thin

Just Posted

Vehicle fire on Highway 1 last night

Revelstoke RCMP responded to a semi truck fire at around 1:15 a.m.… Continue reading

Two dead, three seriously injured in boating accident in Osoyoos

BC Emergency Health Services said two people were in critical condition

Revelstoke Secondary School track and field team brings home eight provincial medals

The meet took place in Kelowna May 30-June 1

Revelstoke students show team spirit at track and field events

The elementary schools competed together last week

Some fire prohibitions to begin in Kamloops Fire Centre region

Fire prohibitions on some activities and certain equipment to start on June 12

VIDEO: Andrew Scheer says Canada’s treatment of Indigenous women not a ‘genocide’

Conservative leader says the treatment ‘is its own tragedy, and does not fall into that category’

LETTER: Renewable energy options are cost-effective

Cost of most renewable energy is competitive with oil, coal and gas

Toronto Raptors set another Canadian TV record for Game 4 of NBA Finals

4.631 million people watched the Raptors’ Game 4 Finals win over the Golden State Warriors on Friday

Man arrested after allegedly attacking multiple people at Okanagan Sikh Temple

RCMP say the alleged assault isn’t believed to be religiously motivated

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

BC teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Shuswap entrepreneurs take beer on the road

A husband and wife duo have converted a Ford pick-up into a mobile bar

Grizzly bear catches paw in trap near Big White

Kelowna conservation officers search for bear that stepped on trap, spotted 10 km west of ski resort

Summerland Action Festival concert lost money

Organizers needed around 1,000 ticket sales, but only sold 279

Most Read