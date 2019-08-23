LETTER: Repair work overdue at lakeside path

Condition of walkway is a disgrace for Summerland

Dear Editor:

I am interested in what mayor and council’s answer is to when the walking path at the lake will be started and completed. It has been going on three years.

Enough is enough.

People ride bikes down there. Older people, including myself, walk every day, even with walkers and canes.

It is a disgrace for Summerland, and I have lived here 30 years.

Mel Larsen

Summerland

