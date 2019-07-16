The Revelstoke Paddlesport Association hosts a race on the Jordan River. It is coming up on Aug. 2. (File photo)

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

The Revelstoke Paddlesport Association and the local kayak community would like to voice their concern about the proposed gravel pits adjacent to the Jordan River on Westside Rd. and the Jordan Kirkup FSR.

The Jordan River and the surrounding forest is an invaluable natural resource within our community. The ease of access and the developed trail network along the river make it a popular spot for many different user groups ranging from foragers and dog walkers to whitewater kayakers.

READ MORE: ‘This river is a treasure’-Revelstoke resident oppose gravel pit proposal near Jordan River

The proposed pit on Westside Road would threaten the recreational use of the lower Jordan river for whitewater kayaking and canoeing. This section of river is one of the best beginner areas in town for multiple reasons. It acts as a bridge from flatwater to whitewater skills, allowing us to introduce more beginners to the river and teach the progression necessary to enjoying whitewater safely. There are very few beginner and intermediate rivers in Revelstoke and the interruption of one of the most important ones would be devastating for the growth of our community.

One of the most important aspects of this section is the ease of access and egress. From a safety standpoint this is vitally important as sometimes in a rescue situation it is crucial to be able to evacuate the river quickly from an accessible area. As of now the well-developed walking trail network allows river users to enter and exit the lower Jordan River wherever they please. The development of a gravel pit would take away this crucial feature of the Jordan River and therefore would make it a much more dangerous place to bring people who are new to the sport.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City council opposed to proposed gravel pits north of town

As stewards of wild places, the Paddlesport Association also takes issue with the potential for contamination of the river from dust and particulate matter from the excavation and hauling of gravel. The issues revolving around silica dust have not been properly addressed. Therefore, having a pit so close to the river would be irresponsible as the health of river users, wildlife and fish populations would all be threatened.

The proposed pits in the vicinity of the Jordan river would threaten an ecologically important area that is used regularly by many user groups. Jake and Jay are a local business and should understand the necessity of keeping certain areas pristine and free from industrial encroachment. As one of the user groups who cherish and take pride in our local natural spaces, the Revelstoke Paddlesport Association is opposed to the development of new open pits on Westside Road and the Kirkup Road.

Sincerely,

The Revelstoke Paddlesport Association

Previous story
LETTER: Summerland school was not on skatepark site

Just Posted

Dawn Low Interim CAO for Revelstoke for six months

She will be in the position until it is filled, it is not currently advertised

LETTER: Revelstoke Paddlesport Association opposed to gravel pit near Jordan River

City council has also expressed opposition to the gravel pit

Logging truck on fire on Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

DriveBC says to expect delays

Man arrested in Kelowna following Shuswap vehicle thefts, pursuit

Suspect wanted in Alberta allegdly also stole several vehicles near Sicamous over the weekend

City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Jobs are available in a variety of departments

West Kelowna vet saves turtle from hook

Dr. Moshe Oz removed fish hook lodged in the turtle’s throat

The Okanagan’s master tailor from Chile

Sam Galvez started his business 6 years ago and hasn’t stopped loving it

Worried about bats? Here’s what to do if you come across one in B.C.

Bat expert with the BC Community Bat Program urges caution around the small creatures

Boat sails from trailer to pavement at Sicamous Highway 97A intersection

Alberta resident charged with transporting insecure load, failing to adequately connect trailer

Collision with hydro pole cuts power to thousands in the Shuswap

Minor injuries to the driver were reported; power was restored by the following morning

B.C. on right road with tougher ride-hailing driver rules, says expert

The provincial government is holding firm that ride-hailing drivers have a Class 4 licence

RCMP investigating alleged ‘sexual misconduct’ by cyclist on BCIT campus

BCIT said they were reviewing video evidence of the incident

New home cost dips in B.C.’s large urban centres

Victoria, Kelowna, Vancouver prices decline from last year

Parking price hike could free up spots in downtown Kelowna

By-the-hour parking in evenings aimed to boost vehicle turnover in popular spots

Most Read