LETTER: Safety measures needed at Summerland Skatepark

Dear Editor:
This year I am asking Santa that the Summerland council gets its act together and please does something to address an accident before it happens at the Summerland skatepark.
Stop anyone from parking on the south side of the road. This would make the exit to the road visible.
Or gate the exit like the school board as done at the Summerland Secondary School playgrounds.
Eric Williams
Summerland
