(Stock photo)

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

Dear Editor:

Does Summerland really need a solar farm?

It appears that at least three of our councillors are uncomfortable with this project, particularly the proposed location.

Given the financial constraints the district finds itself under during these unprecedented times, it is very appropriate to review significant expenditures the district is considering.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reconsidered

READ ALSO: LETTER: Summerland solar project should be located elsewhere

This solar project will cost taxpayers $1 million and upper levels of government a further $6 million. This very expensive solar project has no environmental benefit as solar is less “green” than the hydro-electric power we currently use.

It will also have no financial benefit as the fees we have to pay FortisBC for electricity is determined during the peak in January.

In fact, if we generate our own power, we will simply have to pay FortisBC more in penalties (ratchet fees.)

The site selection process included 108 sites and didn’t consider value, land use, or much else.

It just so happens that the top site, currently under consideration, is probably the most valuable undeveloped site owned by the district. It is also the gateway for sewer service to the Deer Ridge area and would provide significant revenue should the site be sold for development. I wonder what site number two on the list of 108 is?

I agree with the letter from John Bennest noting this is a vanity project that makes no environmental or financial sense.

At the very least, Mayor Boot should not be moving forward with a project of this magnitude with three councillors opposed. If a greater majority cannot be achieved, the project should be abandoned.

Ian McIntosh

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editorsolar farm construction

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COLUMN: B.C.’s labour minister should look at COVID-19 financial carnage amid minimum wage increase

Just Posted

Kelowna’s Rock the Lake officially postponed until 2021

The new dates have been scheduled for August 6-8, 2021

Pregnant Revelstoke woman catches COVID-19 days before giving birth

Michelle Hunter said she felt like she was in a horror movie when she discovered she had COVID-19

Mount Revelstoke and Glacier National Park to partially reopen June 1

The Meadows in the Sky Parkway is expected to open

New Revelstoke staycation contest worth $1K launched

It’s to stoke locals for exploring their own backyard

Revelstoke sushi event fundraises almost $10K for local hospital

Kawakuba Japanese Restaurant raised almost $10,000 for Queen Victoria Hospital. The fundraiser… Continue reading

Kelowna couple pedalling past loss of sight

Pauline and Jim Marshall said it’s important to be patient with each other

COVID-19: B.C. too dependent on foreign food production workers

New B.C. job site links unemployed with farm, seafood work

Only 35 per cent of students returning to Vernon schools

Only 30 per cent of secondary students going back June 1 and 50 per cent of elementary

Princeton officially becomes ’Bronze Statue Capital of Canada’

“We are going to come out of this fine.” That’s the opinion… Continue reading

Kelowna man charged with murder of Alberta man

A second man is also wanted in connection with the first degree murder of Cody Michaloski

LETTER: Summerland solar project should be reviewed

Questions raised about feasibility of proposed power project

New ‘smart city’ 5G technology to be installed in Kelowna next week

‘This is an exciting opportunity for Kelowna to build on the work we’re doing to bring smart city technologies to our city’ - Mayor Colin Basran

B.C. businesses ‘can’t shoulder burden’ of COVID-19 sick pay

Trudeau’s plan should be tied to federal emergency aid

Police investigating after hydrant hit by van in West Kelowna

The incident occurred around 5:40 p.m. near Boucherie Road

Most Read