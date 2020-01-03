LETTER: Summerlanders have shown generosity

While fires rage in Australia, visitor notices community spirit in Summerland

Dear Editor:

As I visit Summerland on this occasion it is with a heavy heart as I have left behind a country with horrendous bush fires in four states that as of this time have killed eight people and destroyed over 1,000 houses.

It will be a sad festive season and New Year in most of Australia.

The devastation that can be caused by fires is of course well known by the residents of Summerland.

READ ALSO: Some flee, others restock before Australian wildfires worsen

READ ALSO: Canada sends two more groups to Australia to help fight wildfires

Having only arrived on Dec. 21, however, I am again witnessing a joyous and proud community that is focused on supporting each other.

The generosity of the people of Summerland with so many organizations having events and raising money to help those who are less fortunate than themselves at this time of year is amazing.

I am also taken by snowflakes and banners that adorn the streets and in particular the effort that has been taken by so many households to decorate their homes with lights and other decorations for the enjoyment of the rest of the community and visitors like myself is truly very special.

Congratulations to the council and residents of this wonderful town for adding some joy and happiness to what otherwise could have been for me a rather sad time

Merry Christmas and a safe and healthy 2020 to you all.

Geoffrey D. Askew

Sydney, Australia

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
LETTER: Utility increases, RDOS pay increase are disappointing

Just Posted

Trans Canada Highway closure planned for Jan. 4 east of Revelstoke

Avalanche control work will see the highway closed an estimated nine hours

Jack-knifed semi cause of morning closure west of Revelstoke

RCMP remind drivers to slow down for road conditions

New snowshed lighting fails on Trans Canada Highway east of Revelstoke

The lights were recently replaced in a $7.15 million project

A year of transition for regional federal politics

Morrison reflects on 2019, looks ahead to navigating minority government in the new year

Grizzlies defenceman named KIJHL star of the week

Grizzlies defenceman Rider McCallum was named one of the three KIJHL stars… Continue reading

VIDEO: B.C. conservation officers rescue buck tangled up in toboggan

After being tranquillized the deer was safely freed from his predicament without injury

‘Jeopardy!’ titans compete for $1 million, ‘Greatest’ title

Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer vie for bragging rights starting Tuesday

WestJet most punctual airline in Canada, report says

Air Canada, meanwhile, earned 20th place

B.C. woman ordered to pay $200,000 for defaming ex-boyfriend on Instagram

The posts lasted over several months as the pair dated on and off

LETTER: Summerlanders have shown generosity

While fires rage in Australia, visitor notices community spirit in Summerland

LETTER: Utility increases, RDOS pay increase are disappointing

Increases will affect those on low incomes

North Okanagan woman gets stolen car, dead pets back

Monte Lake resident had just put her dog and cat down, who were in the back seat, when a thief stole her car

Victoria researcher finds ‘holy grail’ of killer whales

Encounter marks farthest south Type D orcas have been spotted

Summerland man celebrates 100th birthday

Celebration tea was held at Angus Place on Dec. 26

Most Read