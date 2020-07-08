LETTER: Summerland’s solar project should be scrapped

Flaws and objections have been raised

Dear Editor:

Regarding the proposal for a solar panel area now being considered by Summerland council, I feel there are too many valid objections, so it should be scrapped now.

Letters from David Gregory and Lorraine Bennest raise many serious flaws and objections.

READ ALSO: LETTER: Questions raised about Summerland solar project

READ ALSO: LETTER: Solar project discussion should have been public

Both David and Lorraine have served Summerland well in the past and have honest, well reasoned points against both the process to date and the project itself.

Coun. Richard Barkwill also raised serious objections about the finances of the project. As he says, federal money is not free. It should be used in the best way.

Conclusion: Scrap the proposal. Now.

Instead, council should encourage private homeowners to install solar panels on rooftops. This has proved successful in many countries — Japan, Germany and Britain for example.

The new, efficient and low cost panels would benefit the homeowner and reduce the municipality’s power purchase. A win-win.

And the public land in Prairie Valley would still be available.

Sheila White

Summerland

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Letter to the Editor

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
COLUMN: Some more appropriate names for Washington NFL team
Next story
LETTER: Customer service builds strong support

Just Posted

Almost 99% less land in B.C. burned this year compared to 2018

2018 was the worst year on record for wildfires

Revelstoke Mountain CoLab will vote on becoming non-profit society

‘We’re more than just a space. We’re a community’

Revelstoke Mountain Resorts breaks ground for new hotel

The new hotel will include 154 rooms, conference space, restaurant, bar, and a fitness/spa facility

Revelstoke RCMP food bank drive raises 4,000 pounds of grub

Demand at the food bank has roughly tripled since the start of the pandemic

Horrifying video shows near head-on collision by Golden

The video was captured on dash cam along Highway 1

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

Man found dead on Okanagan trail identified as Hollywood actor

GoFundMe campaign launched for man found dead at summit of Spion Kop

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Trail RCMP officer accused of criminal harassment, forcible entry

BCPS: The charges against Murchie date between 2017 and 2020

B.C. records 3 new COVID-19 deaths as total test positive cases top 3,000

Province identified 18 new coronavirus cases

LETTER: Customer service builds strong support

Company showed positive attitude and swift response

Feds announce $8.3M to deal with ‘ghost’ fishing gear in B.C. waters

Ghost gear accounts for up to 70 per cent of all macro-plastics in the ocean by weight

Most Read