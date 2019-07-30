LETTER: Thanks for keeping porta potties clean

Facilities at Dale Meadows in Summerland are appreciated

Dear Editor:

I quite often go for walks because I like to and I still can.

I usually walk up to Dale Meadows fields as there are porta potties there and by the time I arrive, I sometimes need to use one.

READ ALSO: World Toilet Day floats some serious health issues

I would like to commend those city worker bees for making these potties clean and stink-free. Not the nicest job around but I for one really appreciate their work.

Thanks you guys and girls.

Sue LaBossiere

Summerland

