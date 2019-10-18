LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

A remarkable 59 per cent of those who can’t afford their prescription drugs are on an inadequate private or public drug plan, where people can’t afford their share of the cost. Adding more patches to try to fill the gaps will neither control the rapid increase in the cost of prescription drugs nor provide adequate drug coverage. The only reasonable solution is a universal single-payer pharmacare system.

Brenda and Peter Jemmeson

READ MORE: Election outcome predictable for North Okanagan-Shuswap riding

READ MORE: Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
LETTERS: Wolf kills, wilderness protection and caribou recovery
Next story
Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

Just Posted

Province funding $6.5 million for caribou habitat restoration

The money is available through applications for the next three years

Regional district approves proposed Revelstoke adventure park

Ammendments to the Official Community Plan and Zoning Bylaw were needed

Expect rain for the rest of the day in Revelstoke

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Showers. Snow level 1,100 metres rising to… Continue reading

Revelstoke engineering firm offering radon testing in support of library fundraiser

Pay $80 for the test kit and $40 will go to the RevLab project

Revelstoke elementary students cast votes in mock election

Begbie View and Arrow Heights Elementary took part in the vote

Spotlight on B.C.: Liberals need at least 10 B.C. ridings to take the election

Black Press Media presents a four-part series into how B.C. will affect the federal election outcome

LETTER: Bylaws needed for short-term rentals

There are still no bylaws in Summerland regarding where short-term rental units are allowed

LETTER: The importance of universal pharmacare

Most people can’t afford their prescription drugs

Small town Okanagan business shines in big city

Cherryville jewelry now offered at Vernon shop

North Okanagan’s haunted happenings revealed with ghost tours

Two unique versions of ghost tours offered

Kelowna pot shop looks to the future on Canada’s first cannibersary

Kelowna’s Hobo Recreational Cannabis store has been in operation since July 25, 2019

Valley First feeds a big Okanagan need

Feed the Valley succeeding in fighting hunger

Famous Forgeries displayed by Okanagan Artists of Canada

Okanagan Artists of Canada prepare for 75th anniversary with 75-year-old art

Sign, sign, everywhere a sign

MITCHELL’S MUSINGS: Election brings a colourful array of elections signs

Most Read