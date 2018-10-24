Letter to the editor: Call to climate action

The latest Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) Report is out and friends, it is bleak. But it also gives cause for hope if we answer the imperative call and act on climate immediately.

The world has already warmed by 1-degree Celsius and this report states that we could reach a disastrous 1.5 degrees in a mere 12 years. We must cap our greenhouse gas emissions in the next 15 months and cut our emissions in half by 2030. If we don’t and we reach 1.5 degrees, we’ll see severe impacts including food shortages, deadlier storms, increased poverty, and several hundred million lives will be at risk

If we are going to cap emissions, sequester greenhouse gases, and mitigate impacts, we need to act from a place of fierce hope and strategic, determined creativity. Here are a few ways:Vote

Call Your MLA: Tell Them to Act on Climate Destroying Methane

Divest From Fossil Fuels

We must shift sectors from relying on fossil fuel to using clean energy, waste reduction, and recycled materials.

Shift from Industrial Agriculture to small scale local production.

Price pollution.

There is not a moment left to lose.

-Yvonne James, Nakusp