Letter to the editor: Looking to the rest of the world for environmental inspiration

To the editor,

Election time is coming up. We all need to get involved and make informed decisions on who we vote for to do the best for our country. There is so much to consider; climate change, gun control, cost of housing and medication, health care, and many more concerning issues.

As I read what other countries are doing to help our planet, it seems that our country is way behind.

In the Philippines, before students can graduate from high school and university, they have to plant 10 trees. They plant them in abandoned mines, urban areas, and existing forests.

Ecuador, Columbia, New Zealand, and Bangladesh give the natural world the same rights as humans. They see people and nature as one and they protect nature from exploitation.

In Japan the hand wash sink is attached to the toilet so that the water you wash your hands in goes into the toilet water for flushing.

READ MORE: Seven candidates running to be MP for the Kootenay-Columbia riding

Australia has reduced the use of plastic bags by 80 per cent.

Paris is opening the world’s largest rooftop urban farm. This will supply locals with tons of fruits and veggies which they grow vertically and without the use of pesticides. This rooftop farm needs minimal water and there is no need for long transportation of the produce so there are no emissions being let off from transport trucks.

France has also banned plastic cups, plates and cutlery.

And young Greta Thunberg from Sweden is sending out messages to the world about how we can save our planet. It is not too late but we have to act now. We need a government that will help us cut down on emissions.

This is what I have read and this is what we need to consider. We need to hear what they will do to help save our planet. We don’t need to hear about negative actions that happened years ago. How childish is that?!

Gun control is another huge issue that needs to be addressed. It has been proven that countries that ban the sale and use of some fire arms have decreased mass shootings to zero. We need to work towards this before we have more senseless shootings happening in our country.

My vote will go to the party that will do much more to protect our environment and will put stricter gun control into action.

Donna Naprstek

Revelstoke

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
COLUMN: Looking back over 25 years of changes

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kootenay-Columbia candidates stop talking, start listening at reverse forum

Nelson at its Best hosted the event Wednesday

Letter to the editor: Looking to the rest of the world for environmental inspiration

To the editor, Election time is coming up. We all need to… Continue reading

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Sept. 26

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, September 23, 1899 The Farwell townsite dispute,… Continue reading

Man in possession of stolen Revelstoke SUV arrested in Kelowna

The man remains in police custody at this time and further charges are expected

Seven candidates running to be MP for the Kootenay-Columbia riding

The federal election is coming up Oct. 21

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Court date delayed for Kelowna man charged with attempted murder

Kevin Barrett faces two charges in relation to the attempted murder of his mother

NDP will tackle ‘housing crisis’ with affordable housing and up to $5,000 in rental support

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s campaign touches down on Vancouver Island

Stolen headstones recovered by West Kelowna RCMP

Bronze plaques were also stolen from cemeteries in Lake Country and Kelowna

Westbank Opry to feature Mikie Spillett

Concert will be held Sunday, Sept. 29

Kelowna resident offering reward for information on cat killer

Resident Rick Cote has raised more than $1,000 as a reward for any information about the killer

Summerland Cadet earns honours at Basic Survival Course

Kira Nilson won the Top Survival Cadet at Albert Head Cadet Training Centre in Victoria in summer

Boyfriend charged in death of pregnant B.C. woman missing for 19 years

Trent Larsen, the boyfriend of Angel Fehr, was arrested on Sept. 15

Fernie cyclist crowned North American Enduro Champion

Jennifer McHugh selected to compete in Italy for Team Canada at Trophy of Nations

Most Read