Letter to the editor: Proportional Representation

July 1, Canada Day, is a good day to reflect on what it is to be Canadian. For me, being Canadian means being part of a diverse society of people, languages and of course, food. We share a love of nature, and are proud of our universal healthcare.

We pride ourselves on being tolerant and respectful of each other, in spite of our differences, be they our economic status, ethnicity, or our sexual and/or political choices. Sure, we may grumble about each other, but for the most part, we work together, we live in the same neighbourhoods and we get along just fine. That’s a good thing, because respect and tolerance are important, essential, to a civil society.

But as we all know, the political world is becoming a scary place. To the south of us, Trump’s actions horrify many of us. In Ontario, Ford, a virtual political novice, is in charge of Canada’s biggest economy. Perhaps, even worse, their divisive, highly inflammatory rhetoric is hurting us. Instead of uniting us, it is dividing us and poisoning our society at large.

That is why I think we need proportional representation. Under a proportional voting system, Ford would have 40 per cent of the power, not all of it, and Trump would not be the president. Under a proportional voting system, politicians from across the spectrum would have to work together, for the greater good.

First Past the Post has served us, but it is time for a change. It is time for proportional representation.

Ann Remnant

