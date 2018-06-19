Letter to the editor: Remax presentation to Revelstoke City Council

I have just read the Remax letter to the city and find it really hard to feel sorry for them and their industry.

I think we know who is really behind this letter, his development is mentioned twice!

I urge people to do their homework a little, right now there is 192 AirBnB units available in Revelstoke.

Remax has 61 residential, 7 luxury and a couple of commercial listings as of today (June 13).

Royal LePage has 45 residential and a few commercial listings, seems to me a pretty good supply for a town of our, population.

We already know the negative effects all the speculation, parasitic development has done to the growth of our beloved ski hill (read RMR annual report), and our overwhelming sewer (by the way just dumping into the Illecillewaet river is not a solution).

Peoples taxes have gone up 100 per cent in 10 years and really what have we really have to show for it, not much. Just future tax hikes!

There is a lot of potential for commercial development down town we have empty school properties that need to be put on the open market.

There are great housing/commercial opportunities.

We have west side road that was actually put into the city for future growth of Revelstoke, not gravel, pits that undermine a bloody dam!

What great decisions these last few councils have made.

Now we have a real estate industry who thinks using private companies to do civic work is a good idea, slow down who do you think you are, there are processes put into place for a reason.

You need more to a plan than just someone’s “Big Dream”, now you say we need more commercial/retail away from the downtown, I ask why? And urge Kimberly and Fernie be studied on that one.

Revelstoke, beware developers who don’t seem to be welcome where they came from and have arrived with only one thing on their minds!

I want to send thanks to our city staff for sticking to the rules and making sure all development is done to the book (people are watching).

Looking forward to any and all public hearings on all the new tabled development. Thanks again city staff.

-Daren Corneliuson