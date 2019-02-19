Letter: United We Roll a working-class protest

The United We Roll movement makes me proud to be a Canadian.

My protest days ended back in the ’70s, and we did make a difference.

As I watch all these self-interest protest groups now protesting everything and anything, I rarely pay attention. This movement is different as it’s the working class coming out as a group to protest. They know how to get the job done in life and when you rattle the working class, well, Houston, you have a problem. Only in this case it’s Ottawa, you have a problem. Don’t be surprised if our prime minister decides to get outta Dodge and go get dressed up all pretty for a trip to India or Dubai, along with his caucus of makeup, wardrobe and hair dressers.

This movement should be a wake-up call to Ottawa and the rest of Canada that the west is fed up with our federal system and its treatment of us. Could this be the start of something bigger? Can you say Western separation?

Bob White

Most Read