Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

The Salmar Classic has cancelled the film Unplanned.

This decision does not, however, let it off the hook. Presumably the Salmar would not show films supporting Nazi propaganda. Nor would it, I assume, show films supportive of ISIS or Al Qaeda. No doubt they would be horrified at the suggestion. But the Salmar has no qualms about showing a film that attacks women’s fundamental right to choose. It’s okay doing that.

The Salmar has claimed that it was showing the film out of a love of diversity and free speech. These are always the defenses employed when an organization is called out for violating human rights.

Read more: Threats allegedly made against Salmar Theatres staff prompt cancellation of anti-abortion film

Read more: Controversial anti-abortion film ‘Unplanned’ to hit more than 24 Canadian theatres

Read more: Salmon Arm mother upset after angry movie mob vents on 15-year-old daughter

A woman’s right to choose without harassment from the state, the police, the courts or the church, is a fundamental human right; there should be no argument about this. Perhaps the Salmar has forgotten the number of abortion providers that have been murdered, especially south of the border, or the number of women’s clinics that have been fire-bombed, or the attempts to use legislatures and courts to deny women’s rights.

The production and screening of films such as Unplanned are part of the extensive network of fundamentalist Christian hate propaganda that has led to such results. For the Salmar to even consider showing such a disgusting piece of work shows their complete lack of ethics and their absolute lack of concern for women’s fundamental human rights. They only cancelled the film because of alleged threats, not because it has occurred to them that their original choice was despicable.

David Lethbridge

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
COLUMN: The year we almost lost Canada Day
Next story
Editorial: Evaluating acceptable risk

Just Posted

Province collecting feedback on training program for Class 1 drivers

‘Safety on our highways is our top priority’-Claire Trevena, minister of transportation

Wilkinson: NDP spending money to help unions

The increased project costs of the Illecillewaet four-laning leave taxpayers on the hook

Showers to continue today in Revelstoke

Roads and weather conditions

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for July 3

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Garost wins award and is named Deputy CAO for Lake Country

Tanya Garost joined the District of Lake Country in 2016 as chief financial officer

Rib-licious weekend on tap in Okanagan

Elks Lodge hosts event at Vernon Curling Club

Kamloops car collision results in fatality

RCMP is currently coordinating this investigation with the BC Coroners Service

RCMP conducting boat pre-checks on Okanagan Lake

Volunteers at Paddlewheel Park boat launch

Affordable housing units open in Penticton

A partnership between the province, the city of Penticton and the Penticton… Continue reading

Letter: Willingness to show anti-abortion film “despicable”

Writer critical of Salmar Theatres showing lack of concern for women’s rights

Penticton June building permits worth close to $5 million

382 permits have been issued in first half of 2019

Rutland woman devastated after finding her cats mouth glued shut

She claims her cat isn’t the only victim of torture in the Rutland area

Court date set for Kelowna Dark Web drug bust couple

Cassie Bonthoux, 30, and James Nelson, 36, face eight separate charges.

SOWINS raises more than $50,000 in walk

Penticton’s Walk to End Abuse was held in early June

Most Read