LETTER: Work across party lines

Editor,

I have read Mr. Clovechok’s response to the Throne Speech and have been following provincial politics for some time now and would like to invite Mr. Clovechok to a challenge: instead of his us against them tone, he try to work with whoever is the appropriate ministers in charge for the task at hand.

Let’s not throw mud for the next three years, this takes a lot of valuable time and energy away from real solutions. In my opinion, B.C. voted the Liberals out for valid reasons not necessarily voting the NDP in for promises.

It’s time to leave the mud-slinging to election time and start working for everyone in this riding, not just the Liberal supports. This type of us-against-them attitude only divides our communities even more. Please lead by example and keep a positive attitude as your fear mongering certainly can’t scare us more than the mess 16 years of Liberal rule have left us in.

B.C. is broken in many ways. ICBC is only the tip of the iceberg. The social, housing, environmental, forestry and other agencies that have been long neglected (we have top-class commercial inspection sites in Kamloops and Golden yet no money to run them 24-7) more inspectors and enforcement are needed (and not just on nice days) if punishment for unsafe vehicles and drivers was severe and immediate (i.e.: impound, loss of license, they might think twice about infractions. Let’s face it, speed kills.

So Mr. Clovechok, please work with everyone in office as this will be the only path to success. Don’t forget they won their ridings also!

– Daren Corneliuson,

Revelstoke, B.C.