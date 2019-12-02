Email your letter to editor@revelstoketimesreview.com. (File photo)

Letter: Zoning amendment should be reconsidered

Former architect wants to see language that will ensure privacy, safety and security

Dear editor,

“The human right to adequate housing is more than just four walls and a roof. It is the right of every woman, man, youth and child to gain and sustain a safe and secure home and community in which to live in peace and dignity,” says the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

On Nov. 26, Revelstoke City Council agreed to remove residential floor area requirements from the zoning bylaw.

READ MORE: Revelstoke City Council to remove minimum home sizes

The home building industry and government programs are keen to deliver housing smaller than the bylaw permits.

Currently, a studio apartment in Revelstoke must be larger than 430 square feet. By comparison one in a BC Housing project must be smaller than 350 square feet. This change is a positive step in Revelstoke’s campaign to address its affordable housing crisis.

Other changes were included in council’s decision with some unintended consequences.

The definition for dwelling unit was updated to embrace internationally accepted principles of diversity, inclusivity and non-discrimination, a laudable policy change.

However, important regulatory mechanisms were lost in the transition.

Specific zoning language authorizes municipalities to manage household size and security. The recent amendment removed language setting a limit of one kitchen per self-contained dwelling unit, enabling multiple kitchens and multiplying the number of potential occupants.

Municipalities can also stipulate the maximum number of unrelated persons in a dwelling unit.

Several communities including Kelowna do both: Revelstoke’s revised bylaw will do neither.

This recent revision to Revelstoke’s zoning bylaw raises serious questions. Do we value housing that provides a private, safe, secure place to live? Is freedom from overcrowded dwellings important for homes and neighbourhoods?

Yes, of course.

So let’s reconsider and reintroduce language into the zoning bylaw that mandates homes where household groups of reasonable size can live in peace and dignity.

-Eileen Fletcher, Revelstoke resident and retired architect (AIBC)

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Don’t let anger over homelessness get in the way

Just Posted

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for Nov. 28

120 years ago: Revelstoke Herald, Nov. 25, 1899 Lt.-Col. Peters, D.O.C., inspected… Continue reading

Revelstoke City Council delegates covenant decisions

The agreements can now be made and released by the approving officer

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

‘They treated me like a queen’: Malakwa woman still baking away on U.S. show

Janet Letendre was almost sent home last episode

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

Draisaitl nets 2, leads Oilers to 3-2 win over Canucks

Edmonton avenges Saturday loss to Vancouver

Vehicle fire closes one lane of the Coquihalla Highway

The fire is just south of Merritt near Comstock Road.

Province plans to open shelter for West Kelowna homeless in 2020

The shelter would be located at 1160 Stevens Rd and would prioritize West Kelowna residents

Whistleblower law protects public employees, B.C. Ombudsperson says

Fired health researchers case prompts new protection for reporting

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Land in Summerland was owned by Pierres

Johnny Pierre settled in the area in 1886 and recored the land as a reserve

Most Read