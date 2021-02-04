Paper salvaged by Inge Anhorn from a recycle bin. She packaged it and donated it to the Legion’s Bargain Basement. (Jocelyn Doll/Revelstoke Review)

Letters: Old growth forest logging needs more discussion

In response to the letters about the suspension of logging in the Argonaut Valley

Dear editor,

So you want to cut down Old Growth Forest?

For what? According to a letter to the editor (Allan B. McInnes) “Old Growth” is mostly made into pulp-paper products.

Much of that paper ends up in a recycling bin, often not used, such as greeting cards, etc. or what you see here.

This stack of paper came from a recycling bin.

I found also cardboard and plastic bags to package it.

As a footnote: When I was a child living in a country waging war against the rest of the world, I would have been ecstatic to have seen some sheets of that paper.

Recycling is a good idea, but why do you cut down trees just to recycle to surplus into pulp?

Could we please keep a bit of forest that looks like a real forest?

And all that live in it?

-Inge Anhorn, Revelstoke

READ MORE: LETTERS: Protecting the Argonaut Valley is the right thing to do

Dear editor,

It is my understanding that there has been considerable concession to the environmental community already, when it comes to logging in Argonaut Creek-only a portion of the area is to be considered for logging.

As stated in my previous submissions to the Review, our forest resource must recognize a wide range of uses, but advocating total preservation of old growth forest sites is unrealistic.

Meanwhile, the general public, through various government agencies, must determine whether they desire the retention of massive areas of habitat for wildlife such as caribou or the revenue produced from logging operations and industrial development to support our economy and other societal requirements.

-G.L. Benwell, forest ranger in Revelstoke from 1972-1980

READ MORE: LETTER: Old growth forests are worth more standing than they are logged

READ MORE: Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

Most Read