LETTERS: Protecting the Argonaut Valley is the right thing to do

Letters from two Revelstoke residents

Dear editor,

Distinct from most “Old Growth Forest”, the ancient forest of the Argonaut Creek located in the Selkirk Mountains northeast of Revelstoke, is home to massive trees over 1,000 years old and nurtures an ecosystem thousands of years old. This is the area recently being slated for logging.

Here in the world’s only Inland Temperate Rainforest are rare primeval flora, fauna and fungi. This is our Amazon, the heart of B.C., found nowhere else on the planet.

Our economy will be better for keeping this treasure and our planet will benefit from its phenomenal absorption of greenhouse gases.

As a reputable forester once assured me there is lots of Old Growth Forest in B.C. I agree with G. L. Benwell in his letter to the Revelstoke Review of January 7, 2021 that our economy should be sustained by selective logging as trees are a renewable commodity and tree-planters are my heroes.

In contrast, the ancient forest of the Argonaut Valley is irreplaceable. Once gone it is lost forever.

-Jacquie Palmer, Revelstoke

READ MORE: Province halts logging north of Revelstoke over caribou concerns

Dear editor,

Old growth forests are becoming extinct at a rapid pace with the exceptions of parks and reserve areas and these areas are having trouble because of climate change.

Saving the Argonaut Valley from logging is not going to shut down saw mills but could save the caribou. Old growth hemlock is mostly used for pulp and is not used in sawmills. We should make every effort to do so for our future generations to see and for the caribous sake.

When I was younger some 70 years ago, there were caribou in every side valley of the Columbia in the area.

The biggest herd was in the Downie Creek valley.

A lot of species of animals, birds, plants etc. depend on old growth forests, not just caribou.

Over cutting of old growth forests was one of the causes of the decline and in some cases extinction of caribou.

It is about time we humans thought of saving nature for future generations.

-Allan B. McInnes, Revelstoke

READ MORE: LETTER: Old growth forests are worth more standing than they are logged

 

Most Read