When did you last sit and read a newspaper? National Newspaper Week is Oct. 4-10. (Contributed)

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

If you’re reading this, the Revelstoke Review must matter to you. At least, a smidgen. Or perhaps, you’ve already watched everything on Netflix, but I’m hoping it’s mainly the former reason.

It’s a turbulent time for media companies, with many newspapers across Canada crumbling due to falling revenue. The Review has been in Revelstoke for 123 years – that’s two years older than the City of Revelstoke itself.

READ MORE: All the news that’s fit to print — newspapers in Revelstoke

The Review survived previous pandemics and world wars. Don’t worry, there’s no plan for the Review to leave Revelstoke, however, our foundation could be steadier.

The Internet brought many wonderful things. However, it also pushed media to publish news articles for free, something that wasn’t done before.

While almost 1,000 people get a newspaper delivered to their postal box each week in Revelstoke, many people in town read the news online for free (we average roughly 8,000 page views each day), which is great, but isn’t the most helpful in providing funds to supply more content on the city we live in.

I often wonder how many of our most active readers and commenters online ever bother to buy a subscription.

If you care about local sports, what’s happening at city hall, art gallery openings, highway closures, election coverage, features on people from our community, cases at the courthouse, events, what’s truth or fake news, in-dept investigations and so much more, consider investing in your community newspaper.

For the entire month of October, 50 per cent of the proceeds from new subscriptions will be donated to the local food bank. Even if you don’t read the newspaper, but consume our online content, consider buying a subscription and gifting it to someone or an organization.

READ MORE: Demand at Revelstoke food bank triples

Celebrate national newspaper week and give a subscription as a gift.

Help keep community members informed on the latest happenings.

Subscription rates are: one year for $47.61, two years for $80.95 + GST. Drop by our office today to sign up or give us a call at 250-837-4667. You can also sign up online at subrenew.blackpress.ca/?pubid=rtr.

 

@RevelstokeRevue
editor@revelstoketimesreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Stoked on Science The A-Z: A is for adaptation

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Consider investing in your local newspaper

Just in the first four months of 2020, 28 newspapers closed permanently in Canada

QUIZ: Where there’s a will, there’s a way

The week of Oct. 4 to 10 is Make-a-Will Week in British Columbia. Have you made your will?

Photos: Cuteness overload as families explore fall in the Okanagan

Kelowna pumpkin farmer shares knowledge on the science of growing the popular fall fruit

BC Votes 2020: Horgan talks mass timber, climate targets in visit to Revelstoke

Mass timber will help grow businesses and get families into homes, says Horgan

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate market continues to rebound

Seventy-eight per cent more homes sold in the Okanagan-Shuswap in September 2020 compared to 2019

Canada’s top doctor gives tips for COVID-safe Thanksgiving amid high daily cases

Dr. Tam said indoor gatherings were recommended only for personal pandemic bubbles

Received a write-in ballot for B.C.’s 2020 election? Here is what you need to know

Close to 500,000 British Columbians have so far requested mail-in ballots

B.C. election announcements on seniors support from both Liberals and NDP

Both party announcements pledge to keep seniors in their homes for longer

Canadians with COVID-19 or caring for those with it can apply for federal money today

Feds anticipate 700,000 Canadians will apply for the caregiver benefit and 4.4 million for sick leave

Q&A with VIFF’s B.C. Emerging Filmmaker Award, Jessie Anthony

Her feature film, Brother, I Cry premiered at VIFF this year

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Liberal tax cut proposal a $7.5 billion revenue hit

Canadian Taxpayers Federation endorses PST elimination for one year, but acknowledges challenges to balance to the budget

New faces bring renewal, political opportunity after B.C.’s Oct. 24 election

Those not seeking re-election for the NDP, Liberals and Greens leave the door wide open for new candidates

Okanagan beach bench remembers bylaw officer

Bench to be installed at Pebble Beach Park in Lake Country in memory of John Mellor

Most Read