Revelstoke City Hall. (Liam Harrap/Revelstoke Review)

Liam’s Lowdown: Lets talk about council’s proposed pay raise

The Irish playwright George Shaw said it well: “The single biggest problem in communication is the illusion that it has taken place.”

A 2014 survey from About.com found the most likely reasons why people quit their jobs.

The main catalysts were a lack of direction from management, followed by poor communication overall and constant change that is not well communicated.

In the end, it all comes down to communication.

Revelstoke city council’s recent attempt to give themselves raises, whether it was warranted or not, provides a good example of a lack of communication.

It was a conversation that should have been more widely discussed.

There are a few topics that always angers voters, and the pay or perks of a politician is one of them.

The topic is a political hot potato and for some, can end their career. Remember former cabinet minister Bev Oda and her $16 glass of orange juice?

It’s been more than 1,500 days since a Canadian prime minister has lived at 24 Sussex Drive. Two years ago, the National Capital Commission reported that the home needs more than $83 million over 10 years to repair.

Even in 2008, the auditor general at the time, said it needed “urgent” renovations of more than $10 million.

Yet, Stephen Harper refused, saying the aging home was “adequate.”

Regardless, the bill for repairs keeps growing, partially due to deferred maintenance.

There are critics on both sides. Some say the 1868 home should be fixed as it’s a national treasure, others want it torn down and another built.

The last time it underwent major renovations was in 1951.

In an interview with the CBC in 2018, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acknowledged anyone agreeing to spend anything on the house risks the wrath of the electorate. Instead, his family lives next door in Rideau Hall.

Trudeau has yet to communicate on what he will do. Meanwhile, the walls of his childhood home crumble.

But it isn’t just politicians that fail to talk. We all do.

Author Alain de Botton has written several articles on how humans always chose wrongly when it comes to marriage.

Largely because we lie to ourselves on who we want or our friends don’t mention we’re about to marry the wrong person.

Regardless, the public’s reaction to the proposed local council’s wages isn’t surprising.

Yet, it’s a topic that needs to be settled and is a good question to ask.

How much are municipal politicians worth?

If we don’t address it, the issue will become similar to our collapsing prime minister’s home.

It’s a problem that will only become more costly, especially in the public’s trust and Revelstokian’s willingness to become local politicians.

So, lets talk about it.

 

