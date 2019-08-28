Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

It’s harvest time.

To celebrate the sun and soil, here are some easy canning recipes that will carry the warmth into winter. Cook on!

Spiced Plum Chutney Recipe from Southern Living

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 pound red plums, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onions, and cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Place onions in a three-quart slow cooker. Add plums and next 6 ingredients; stir well.

Step 2

Cover and cook on High three hours or on Low six hours or until fruit is tender. Spoon into jars or freezer containers; seal jars.

Store in refrigerator up to three weeks or in freezer up to two months. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Apple Butter from Tastes of Lizzy T

Ingredients

6 1/2 pounds apples peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Place the apples in a slow cooker.

Add the sugars, cinnamon, salt and vanilla to the crockpot. Mix well.

Cook in slow cooker on low for about 10 hours, stirring every couple hours. The apple butter should be thick and dark brown.

If desired, use a blender to puree the apple butter until smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for up to two weeks or freeze in small containers.

Sweet and Spicy Pickle Relish Recipe from Serious Eats

3 cups grated green pepper (about 2 large)

3 cups grated pickling cucumber (6 to 8 pickles)

1 cup minced or grated onion (about 1 medium)

2 cups apple cider vinegar, divided

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Combine prepared green pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large, non-reactive (stainless steel or enamel-coated) pot. Stir in one cup of apple cider vinegar and bring to a simmer.

Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have cooked down and the liquid is reduced by about 1/3, about 30 minutes. Drain the vegetables, discard liquid, and return vegetables to the pot.

Add remaining vinegar, sugar and the spices. Bring to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Remove pot from heat.

Fill jars, wipe rims, apply lids and rings. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (starting time when pot returns to a boil). Remove jars from pot and let cool on a towel-lined countertop.

When jars are completely cool, remove the rings and test the seals. The relish is good to eat immediately.

Store sealed jars in a cool dark place for up to a year.

 

@pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Liam Harrap is a reporter with the Revelstoke Review.

Previous story
On Overdose Awareness Day think about the families

Just Posted

Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

Summer recipes for chutney, butter, and relish

Photos: Cycling the new trail on Revelstoke Mountain Resort

5620 is a 15 k.m. descent of 5,620 feet.

LUNA: Thinking outside the ‘regular gallery’

Pauline Hunt will be making digital illustrations for Revelstoke’s upcoming nocturnal art festival

Woman’s body recovered from submerged car in Griffin Lake

RCMP have not identified the body

Revelstoke roads and weather: sunny

High 25 degrees

VIDEO: B.C. elk family spotted while out for a morning stroll

Whole family out for a morning stroll is a showstopper in Lake Cowichan

Seller’s Market returns to film in Okanagan

Seller’s Market pairs up with Haven Mattress for the next season

Okanagan pilot takes another crack at being Maxim’s next cover girl

Brandi Hansen still advocates inner beauty is what matters, plans to donate all of the prize money

B.C. government adds staff to field worker pay complaints

‘Self-help kit’ a barrier to migrant workers, Harry Bains says

Summerland Seniors Village holds poker run

Classic cars featured in poker run event

Bizarre twist in Coalmont shooting as accused named

Man injured in 2015 car attack on a Coalmont phone booth reportedly said he was being run down again

Communities must unite to solve opioid crisis: Okanagan Indigenous leaders

Indigenous activists march bridge for overdose awareness week

B.C. education minister says focus is on new curriculum, filling on-call teacher ranks

School year is expected to start Sept. 3, even though teachers have yet to reach a deal

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

Most Read