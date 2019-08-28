Liam’s Lowdown: Taste of summer

It’s harvest time.

To celebrate the sun and soil, here are some easy canning recipes that will carry the warmth into winter. Cook on!

Spiced Plum Chutney Recipe from Southern Living

Ingredients

2 teaspoons olive oil

1 1/2 cups chopped onion

1 pound red plums, pitted and chopped

1/2 cup sweetened dried cranberries chopped

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup cider vinegar

1 teaspoon grated fresh ginger

1 teaspoon black mustard seeds

1/4 teaspoon table salt

Step 1

Heat oil in a medium nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add onions, and cook 5 minutes or until softened, stirring occasionally. Place onions in a three-quart slow cooker. Add plums and next 6 ingredients; stir well.

Step 2

Cover and cook on High three hours or on Low six hours or until fruit is tender. Spoon into jars or freezer containers; seal jars.

Store in refrigerator up to three weeks or in freezer up to two months. Serve cold or at room temperature.

Apple Butter from Tastes of Lizzy T

Ingredients

6 1/2 pounds apples peeled, cored and sliced

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup packed brown sugar

1 1/2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Place the apples in a slow cooker.

Add the sugars, cinnamon, salt and vanilla to the crockpot. Mix well.

Cook in slow cooker on low for about 10 hours, stirring every couple hours. The apple butter should be thick and dark brown.

If desired, use a blender to puree the apple butter until smooth.

Cover and refrigerate for up to two weeks or freeze in small containers.

Sweet and Spicy Pickle Relish Recipe from Serious Eats

3 cups grated green pepper (about 2 large)

3 cups grated pickling cucumber (6 to 8 pickles)

1 cup minced or grated onion (about 1 medium)

2 cups apple cider vinegar, divided

1 cup granulated sugar

1 tablespoon kosher salt

1 tablespoon mustard seed

1/2 teaspoon celery seed

1 teaspoon red chili flakes

Combine prepared green pepper, cucumber, and onion in a large, non-reactive (stainless steel or enamel-coated) pot. Stir in one cup of apple cider vinegar and bring to a simmer.

Simmer, stirring occasionally, until the vegetables have cooked down and the liquid is reduced by about 1/3, about 30 minutes. Drain the vegetables, discard liquid, and return vegetables to the pot.

Add remaining vinegar, sugar and the spices. Bring to a simmer and cook for five minutes. Remove pot from heat.

Fill jars, wipe rims, apply lids and rings. Process in a boiling water canner for 10 minutes (starting time when pot returns to a boil). Remove jars from pot and let cool on a towel-lined countertop.

When jars are completely cool, remove the rings and test the seals. The relish is good to eat immediately.

Store sealed jars in a cool dark place for up to a year.

liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com

Liam Harrap is a reporter with the Revelstoke Review.