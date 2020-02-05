Local Lizzie: Coffee shops in the Okanagan

Lizzie Skelton is a UBC Okanagan student who writes a column for Black Press

There are many beautiful local coffee shops around the Okanagan and if you are new to the area, it can be tough to scout out the best ones with a great atmosphere and coffee. I will list five of my favourite coffee shops that I go to study or write. Each one of these places are unique and local to the Okanagan. I’m a huge fan of coffee and I’m definitely addicted. I probably have three cups a day, it’s hard when you are a University student struggling to stay awake past midnight writing those final papers.

My go to coffee shops are:

  • Bean Scene on Pandosy. This is one of my favourite coffee shops in Kelowna in general but Pandosy is my favourite location to study. Bean Scene’s espresso is incredible and has a unique flavour. If you are a coffee snob like me, then this is the place for you. Also, fun fact, this location used to be a house which gives it a cozy and homey atmosphere. Upstairs you can sit and enjoy a cup of coffee while overlooking the beautiful scenery of Pandosy street. The staff are really friendly and have always made it a great experience. Also, not coffee related, but their chocolate Zucchini cake is a must try and hard to resist every time.
  • Another great place to study and enjoy great coffee is Lake Country Coffee House. I have been going to this coffee shop for years since it’s close to my home. It is quiet, peaceful and has beautiful art and décor. It’s a great place to take the family for lunch and a warm or cold beverage. It’s close to Wood Lake, so in the summer it’s a great place to get an ice latte and then hit the beach.
  • Formosa Tea Café has been a coffee shop I have been going to since they opened. They have, in my opinion, the best bubble tea in Kelowna. It is a lovely place to study since it is always quiet and there’s tons of large tables to sit at. So, it’s great to get a group of your friends and study together. There are gorgeous paintings along the wall and the staff are incredible and hospitable. I always feel super welcomed when I come here.

While there are many more coffee shops I adore in the Okanagan, these are the few I love going to study at. With their tranquil environments, amazing staff and delicious espresso, these are the must go places I believe you should visit.

About Lizzie Skelton:

I’m a fourth-year University student at UBCO.

My goal is to one day go into journalism at UBC Vancouver.

I want to eventually write about controversial and political topics.

