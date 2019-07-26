Mother pleads for recovery not safe injection sites in Okanagan

LETTER: “Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site”

I have never written a letter to the editor. I have a story to tell that has been ongoing for a decade. I was born and raised in this community. I have never been compelled to tell my private story until this past month.

I have a son. He is 30 this September. He was born and raised in this community. Completed Grade 12 in a resource room setting. He is known by many. We have had great support from the non-profit Venture Training, RCMP and Special Olympics. He has an IQ of 52 (kindergarten to Grade 2), he has a new addiction (on and off two years) to crystal meth, and he has generational mental health issues. I am being told by the government agencies to let him go to the streets and figure it out. You would not believe what the homeless are provided with from the non-profits downtown. Then there are the government agencies. Social Services will give you a cheque on the spot, on a Friday afternoon. Believing whatever story a particular client tells. This particular client is connected to many other government agencies CLBC, social development and IHA (developmental disability mental health) Why is there not one database that links all the clients’ information? One government agency helps you, and the next government agency sabotages all the steps forward you just made. Why would you need to go home, even if you have a good one? Would you let your Grade 2 son make that kind of decision by himself? The government agencies think we should. No to safe injection, they need recovery. Please, everyone, let your voice be heard at this critical time. We need to change how we do things.

I have a vested, emotional attachment to the subject of homeless vs addiction. Addiction has to be treated first. Not a safe injection site. Are you kidding me? This has become ridiculous.

READ MORE: Vernon overdose prevention site challenged

If you want recovery there is nothing in B.C. that CLBC or Interior Health can come up with. Smoke and mirrors. Even if you are willing to pay.

CLBC, Interior Health and Social Services want you to throw your family member to the wolves and become another statistic of addiction and homelessness. You are then off of that particular government agency’s work plate and on to another. You cannot maneuver the government agencies without your family involved. Not with an IQ of 52. It has been hard enough for me. Non-profits are left to pick up the pieces way beyond their government contracts.

I do not want to rant. I have so many valid points and stories to be told, I hope I get the chance to share some of the ludicrous things that have happened.

Condoning the use of mind-altering substances is absolutely the wrong answer.

The month of May I have had to be my own Detox Centre, psychosis is very scary. My son is asking for help. There is nothing in our province for people with disabilities and addiction. Most on the streets have both.

I will not give up.

My most grateful thank you to our non-profits, especially Venture Training, employment and home share, Special Olympic volunteers and without a doubt our RCMP.

If you see my son please give him encouragement to get his life back on the track. Tell him he has a home and he best get there before it is too late.

Say no to safe injection sites. They should not be injecting at all. Help give them the chance at recovery in a clinically-staffed facility.

Name withheld by request

Editor’s note: The name has been withheld to protect the privacy of the individual and their family due to the sensitive nature of the content.

READ MORE: Fatal overdose of daughter in Vernon prompts mom to help others

@VernonNews
letters@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hergott: Concerns with e-scooters

Just Posted

Past, present and future of Tobacco Plains

Ktunaxa Nation elder reflects on granddaughter’s election, speaks to the future of band

Directors support increases to the maximum sizes for docks on Shuswap-area lakes

Previously, the bylaw set the surface area of docks at 24 square metres. Now it can be 40

‘People act like it’s a speedway’: owner of struck cat wants people to slow down

Stormy was killed by a vehicle earlier this month along Airport Way

Slow start to B.C. wildfire season saves the province money

B.C. Wildfire Services says there are 36 fires burning

Highway 1 accident case against ICBC dismissed

Judge finds no proof a second vehicle was involved in the accident

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

Neighbours work to battle blaze near Cawston

Property owners near Richter Mountain wildfire used their own firefighting equipment

Bears killed after clawing way into home near Hope

Several bears who were being fed regularly by a resident shot after destroying vacant cabin

VIDEO: B.C. woman captures up-close encounter with cougar in a tree

Big cat was in a tree overhead when barking dogs alerted Tracy Bruce

Timeline: More than a week after 3 killed in northern B.C., suspect teens still at large

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are still on the run, with police focussing their attention on Manitoba

VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Scientists, students treated to ‘surprising’ behaviour from shark

Decriminalizing drugs the next steps in fighting B.C.’s opioid crisis, doctor says

Patricia Daly is calling for a regulated drug supply, streamlined services as next steps in ongoing crisis

Search in northeast B.C. ends as Calgary man’s body recovered from Peace River

The 39-year-old was fishing in that area on May 29 when he was pulled under by a strong current

Most Read