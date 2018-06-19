Multi-Media Marketing with Myles-the new guy at the Revelstoke Review

The above alliteration has been a common joke floating around the office when I am introducing my job title to a new acquaintance.

This is why I saw it fit to explain myself in my own column introducing myself and my role here within Revelstoke’s community.

First my job title is Multi-Media Marketing Consultant, what does this really mean? Well the multi-media is there to describe that here at the Revelstoke Review we are offering much more then print ads, we are learning to be agile with the constantly changing trends in which people take in their information.

Digital is the new direction we have to look for utilizing our marketing techniques, this is because today mobile is screen No. 1, according to Pulse Market Research “the average person picks up their phone 150 times per day.”

Through the help of our big brother owner Black Press Media, we are fluent in producing marketing solutions that offer digital products like ImpressTV, video Outstream, video pre-roll, digital display ads, programmatic re-targeting, geo-fencing contextual/category targeting, search engine optimization (SEO), responsive web design, digital branded content, social media lead generation, social media posting, mobile footers, mobile interstitial ads, digital contesting and polling, and much more.

If you found most of these products that I just listed confusing or you have never heard of them, then great!

That is why I am here, to sit down with you and talk about your business. To find out what your needs are and navigate you through the complex forms in which your target audience takes in their information, then I can prepare a mix of digital and print product options to win their attention and move them to take action.

However, enough with the techno-mumble-jumble, and let me tell you a bit about myself.

I am relatively new to Revelstoke, we moved here in October 2017. But I can tell you I have fell in love with the small community and quaint looking town.

It booms seasonally with a hustle and bustle of tourists who bring in revenue which allows for all of us to call this place home.

Many people travel here for their vacation time but the smart people like us have found a way to live here full time on a somewhat never-ending vacation.

I was first attracted to Revelstoke because of the quality of skiing found here, I am an avid skier and fall into the category of outdoor enthusiast.

In the winter, I enjoy a mix of resort and back-country tour skiing, finding the untouched powder, cliff dropping, hitting jumps and getting enjoyment out of progressing my freestyle ambitions, but always keeping fun as my main objective.

In the summer, I live for the weekend and travel in my 1990 Toyota Pickup truck which I have outfitted with a rooftop tent to house myself, my girlfriend Emily Revell and my dog Mackenzie.

We like to take our adventure mobile off the beaten path and find new unique places to camp. If you would like to find more about this check out our Instagram account @two_peas.in.a.truck.

Apart from that I am your regular Revelstokian, enjoying the local dining, events being thrown downtown and the quick five minute drive to everything.

Please Contact me if you want to discover more about the marketing solutions I can offer or if you just want to say hi.

Myles.williamson@revelstokereview.com

1-250-837-4667 ext. 1405