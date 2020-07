Kudos to City Hall, RCMP and the Bylaw officers. Once more the linear park along 25th Avenue is a lovely green space, safe to relax on and free of garbage. I am sure that making the Curling Club available for the homeless has contributed to this improvement. Thank you very much.

J. Penner

