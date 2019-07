LETTER: Apparently there have been 400,000 people who have used the trail in a four-month span

I have heard that over 400,000 people have used the Okanagan Rail Trail in just over a four-month period. That was stated by Akbal Mund on the radio. Is there now someone sitting on the rail trail with a counter or did he just pull this number out of his hat? Some skeptics would appreciate an answer.

Edward Newington, Vernon

READ MORE: Okanagan Rail Trail a popular place

@VernonNews

letters@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.