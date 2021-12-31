Piercey’s Playbook: Resolving your resolutions

How can we keep the resolutions we make next year?

As we look ahead to the new year, we envision all the things we plan on doing over the next 12 months, and for some, we make New Year’s resolutions to improve ourselves and our lives.

I rarely keep my resolutions. Whether it’s to stay active, to organize, to reduce potato chip consumption, or to read more, I usually end up setting the bar so high at the start of the year that my drive to reach my goals burns out about halfway through February.

Studies show that less than 10 per cent of people stick to their resolutions, while around 20 per cent kept some but not all of them.

So with 2022 at our doorstep, I’ve decided to take a look at how I make my resolutions in order to make sure I can reach my goals.

Scheduling goals

One problem with resolutions is the timeline of attaining a goal over the entire year. How many things do we actually do consistently over a whole year?

For this year, I plan on making goals on a month-by-month basis to make them more manageable.

For example, my January resolution is to read 20 pages of a book every day.

If I set that goal for the entire year, the prospect of doing that every day for 365 days seems so daunting that I may not even start.

Thirty-one days though? That’s a goal I can wrap my head around.

My advice: schedule smaller goals over the year that you can realistically accomplish. Even if you only complete six of your monthly goals, that’s a big step towards self-improvement.

Use a partner

While resolutions are usually goals for self-improvement, setting goals parallel to a friend or family member can do wonders for your motivation to complete your goals.

For me, competition is the main fuel in the completion of tasks. If you share your goals and compete to maintain your resolutions, your chances of completing them are much better.

And if you’re not competitive like me, then work together.

If your goal is eating healthier, then get together with someone once a week for a healthy lunch and rely on each other for motivation.

Reward yourself

My biggest vice is chips. I love chips. I can eat a family-sized bag of Doritos in one sitting.

My March goal is to eat fewer chips, but does this mean I’m going to cut chips out altogether?

Absolutely not.

Our vices are a part of us, and if it’s something as innocent as a bag of chips, reward yourself by minimizing the effect they have on you, not cutting them out altogether.

I plan to award myself with a regular-sized bag of chips every weekend.

Do it for the right reasons

If you’re making a resolution to change yourself to better fit what you think others expect of you, then you’re missing the point of a resolution in the first place. The goals you set should come from the heart.

So seriously think about whether you’re making a change in your life because it’s what you want for yourself, not to change yourself into what somebody else wants you to be.

For 2022, my resolutions revolve around getting what I want out of life.

So from one hopeful slacker to another: good luck with keeping your resolutions this year.

