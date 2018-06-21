Revelstoke Growls and Hugs for June 20

Construction

I love driving on the fresh pavement, but man do I dislike parking on the highway for 45 minutes to wait for construction. It feels like its never ending, when they finish they will just have to start over again and we will never enjoy a construction free drive down the Trans Canada. Hopefully that’s not true.

Rain

Loved the rain last week, but definitly looking forward to the sun.

Semis

Thank you to the person driving a truck full of vehicles to Calgary over the weekend who just needed to pass another semi, on a hill, wasting the entire passing lane for the rest of us. Driving beside another big truck for 10 minutes is not considered passing and if you can’t go the speed limit up a hill, you should be in the slow lane. Get out of the way! It is already a long enough drive, add a little bit of road rage and it takes even longer.

Dogs

Walking in this town is always so much fun with all the dogs out and about. As a dog lover who currently can’t have a dog, all the friendly fur butts around town make things a little bit easier.

Broken bikes

First it was a flat tire, but now the derailer is toast. I googled how to fix it, and tried it myself, and at first it was good to go, but then I shifted gears. So now I have to take it in. Good thing there are bike mechanics in town.

Smoke

Rant to lingering cigarette smoke. Why anyone ever thought smoking inside was a good idea is beyond me. It has apparently been two years, with multiple coats of paint and still I can tell someone used to smoke. Thank goodness for candles and air fresheners.

Begbie

Cheers to the customer service at the brewery. Thank you for making my growler dreams come true last week. My Calgary friends really enjoyed their birthday gifts! We will be back for a tour and more drinks.

Star Gazing: Using a large telescope

