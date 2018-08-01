The Revelstoke Review as well as all other Black Press publications, unveiled a new paper size and design today.

Revelstoke Review: What’s with the new look?

Penticton Western News is freshening up the look of the paper

Things are about to look a little different around here.

There is something special about holding a newspaper. Flipping through the pages while you enjoy your morning coffee, reading up on the latest community news; it is and always has been, a great way to start the day.

As much as we enjoy the tradition, change is inevitable and it’s time that we make a few tweaks.

Starting today, the Revelstoke Review is going to have this fresh new look. Our paper size has changed to a shorter and more modern format, resembling a magazine. This new size will be easier to hold and flip through, but it will continue to hold the latest and greatest community news and content that you look to us for.

The Revelstoke Review, and all other Black Press Media news publications, will now offer the same look and feel with the size change occurring in all of our communities. Black Press Media remains committed to being environmentally friendly by continuing to print on recycled newspaper with special vegetable-based inks that will make the paper safe for use in your gardens and compost.

The change in paper size marks the first of a number of changes coming to a newspaper near you. We have a lot of exciting things in store, all in the pursuit of providing you, our valued readers, with the most enjoyable and informative storytelling experience you can hold in your hands.

As always, you can count on us to provide you with hyper-local community news, sports and event coverage, and spotlights on local people and businesses, as well as detailed classifieds and a wide array of local advertisers. Pick up your copy of the Revelstoke Review every Wednesday and let us know what you think of the new look.

Previous story
EDITORIAL: Vandalism shows need for rainbow crosswalk

Just Posted

Update: Rappel crew lands to attack Mount Bastion fire near Salmon Arm

Smoke can be seen from the southwest side of the mountain

Okanagan store owner spurred into action after seeing infant over-heat

Infants run the risk of over-heating as parents try to get outdoors

Update: Ash falls in Okanagan as Similkameen fire grows

Drivers from Penticton to Vernon are reporting a layer of ash on their vehicles.

Revelstoke Review: What’s with the new look?

Penticton Western News is freshening up the look of the paper

Revelstoke film maker pitches documentary on Storyhive

Agathe Bernard’s documentary will look at the affects of the flooding of the Columbia River Valley

Update: 481 properties in Cawston/Keremeos area on evac alert as Snowy Mountain fire rages

As of Tuesday, July 31, the Snowy Mountain fire has grown to 3,050 hectares in size

SkyHawks captain hates planes, loves jumping from them

The SkyHawks aerobatic parachute team will perform at the Penticton Peach Festival

VIDEO: Emergency crews respond to lightning-caused fires in Cariboo

Video shows lightning storm that swept over Williams Lake Monday evening

ICBC warns of drowsy driving for B.C. long weekend in Okanagan

‘Driver fatigue related crashes soar in August’ says ICBC

Thunderstorms expected in Kelowna

According to Environment Canada, thunderstorms are predicted for July 31

Highway 97 at Loon Lake Road now open to single lane alternating traffic

No reopening time has been announced.

Texting while walking increases risk of getting hit by car: UBC study

Engineers found that distracted pedestrians had more trouble maintaining walking speed and gait

Photos capture terrifying images of advancing wildfire

Silver Creek resident’s pictorial account of the 1998 Silver Creek firestorm is available online.

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Most Read