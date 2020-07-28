Web poll: Should Revelstoke City Council make wearing masks mandatory?

Banff town council recently voted in favour of a bylaw that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and outside in the downtown core.
The fine for not following the bylaw is $150.
Some communties in Canada are
Banff town council recently voted in favour of a bylaw that requires people to wear masks in indoor public places and outside in the downtown core.
The fine for not following the bylaw is $150.
Mayor Toni Boot came under fire after she ripped up Confederate flag-print bandanas on July 18
Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region
The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting
B.C., Alberta, both seeing cases of the novel coronavirus increase
Officers flooded the Ross Road area after shots were fired at a local residence
The man allegedly kicked an officer into a parked vehicle
Upgrades and maintenance taking place while rec centre is shut down due to COVID-19
Accused and common-law partner discussed plans for sexually exploiting five-year-old boy
About 800 people are interested in the open invitation to float down the river
Mission RCMP say a 21-year-old woman injured while a 66-year-old woman has been killed
The comet will soon fade into the night sky for 6,800 years
Five boats destroyed in fire at Captain’s Cove Marina
The Hay Rd. development is on the agenda for the July 28 Revelstoke City Council meeting
The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.
Seventy-eight cases are from the Interior Health region
Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister
Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants