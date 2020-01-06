Spark Joy: A goodnight’s sleep

Barb and Wendy at Simply Spark Joy help you to create a clutter free home on the Black Press Media

“I Would Do Anything For a Good Night’s Sleep”

Has your bedroom become disorganized and cluttered with piles of clothing on the floor, stacks of assorted books, and tangles of tech cords?

This clutter could be adding to your stress levels! We believe taking the time to apply some KonMari principles to your bedroom might lead you to a night of better sleep and IT’S FREE!

Here are six things you can do to your bedroom

Take some personal time in your bedroom to be grateful for what it has offered you. Perhaps it has been a cozy place for you to sleep, a loving space for you to connect with your partner or a safe place for you to escape to. Thank your room for being there for you. Take some time to imagine your ideal bedroom. What will it look like when you wake in the morning and what will it feel like when you enter each evening? Is it be clean, organized and bright? Clear out any anxiety producing clutter in your bedroom. The bedroom is often used as a storage room instead of a living space. If your bedroom is hidden behind a closed door, take the time to tidy it. Take all items and piles of things off the floor and ensure that the pieces of furniture you have are part of your vision for your ideal bedroom. A clutter free bedroom will help you destress, sleep better and start your morning off right. Take the time to regularly clean your room and improve air quality. Vacuuming and dusting your room will help you rid the air of dust particles and allergens to help you sleep better. Don’t forget to vacuum under beds and dressers too. “A clean room is a happy room.” – Marie Kondo Cherishing your bed is essential. Try and keep it clutter free, wash all of your bedding regularly, and make your bed every morning! Tip: have two sets of sheets for each of your beds. Immediately make your bed with the clean set after taking the dirty set off. This will ensure you have a clean bed ready for the night and give you more time to get the other set washed, folded and put away. Think about adding a piece of art you enjoy. A plant to improve air quality, a candle to create the ambiance you are looking for, or a dimmer to your bright ceiling light fixture can help make your bedroom a sanctuary.

Your bedroom should be a calm space for you to retreat to. Look after it and it will look after you.

“From the moment you start tidying, you will be compelled to reset your life. As a result, your life will start to change.” Marie Kondo

Barb Haymour: barb@simplysparkjoy.com

Wendy Chamberlain: wendy@simplysparkjoy.com

simplysparkjoy.com

Who are Wendy and Barb?

After assisting each other with complete home tidies, they jumped at the opportunity to attend the San Francisco KonMari training seminars in December 2016. They spent three days with amazing like minded participants sharing the same tidying passion and feel so fortunate to have been in the presence of Marie Kondo. This inspiration motivated them to complete the KonMari Certification Process over the next ten months.

They currently both live in the sunny Okanagan in beautiful British Columbia, Canada otherwise known as “wine country”. Their families support them in this tidying craze and are excited to see them be their true selves.

