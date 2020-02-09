Stoked on Science: Stoked to join the NCES

It’s

Jade Harvey

Stoke on Science

February already.

The passage of time for me seems to ebb and flow in speed not related to our constant movement around the sun.

With 2020 now upon us, it no longer feels as if the page has just turned to a new year.

The previous year has been one of tremendous joy and achievement for me.

I obtained my permanent residency to live my life in this, the most beautiful of countries.

Thank you, Canada, for having me!

I started a business — Stoked On Science — which enables me to share my passion for science, the environment and recreation with my exceptional local community and reach the lives of hundreds of fun, engaging young people.

Late last year, I was honoured to join the board of directors for The North Columbia Environmental Society (NCES).

The NCES represent the environmental issues that concern the residents of Revelstoke, and work together to find positive solutions.

The society aim is to contribute to a healthy environment for everyone, believing our quality of life can only be maintained if social, economic and environmental aspects of community life are considered equally.

As the society’s newly minted director of communications, I wanted to share my passion for the local environment by merging my Stoked on Science column with my role at NCES to bring you the most up-to-date information about the environment, science, new projects and events from our region.

We live in a deeply passionate place.

There is enormous support for community events.

Some, like the annual Ski Swap or the Garlic Festival hosted by the phenomenal Track Street Growers are seasonal events not to be missed.

Upcoming is the 7th annual Bike Swap as well, happening April 25.

It promises to be a fun way to connect locals with new gear to keep doing what they love.

As a community, we have tremendous love for our natural environment, whether it’s our skiing or sledding playground, biking or hiking trails, the rocks we scale, the dirt we shred on bikes or ATVs.

The NCES plays a role in making sure that we maintain the quality of the natural world around us.

They improve the infrastructure — new interpretative, educational signs, celebrating the wonderful nature we have, will soon be at RMR due to the hard work of the NCES — and stand in our corner to inform and support projects that benefit the community.

The NCES educates us in a way that engages people to care and relish the wonder that the world around us can bring.

Memberships are growing but we need you to stake a small investment in our environmental future.

Join our ranks and become a member of your local non for profit environmental society that will work to protect your home and its ecological future.

Let us develop our educational programs, our engaging community projects and our support network so we can work for you.

You can look at the NCES website northcolumbia.org for more information.

I look forward to sharing interesting community information with you as the year rolls on.

Happy rest of the winter Revelstoke!

Jade Harvey graduated with a 1st Class Honours BSc in Physical Geography from QMUL, a top five university in Europe. Having spent the last eight years travelling the mountainous regions of the world, mountain guiding and lecturing on science in schools. She owns and operates Stoked On Science delivering science and sports programs in schools across the district and through the City of Revelstoke and ACC.