The cigarette was the symbol of devastation even though the ravaged area was not caused by the butt.

The true story of the Hope-Princeton Gallows

Tales from the past by Brian Wilson

—Brian Wilson, Archivist – Okanagan Archive Trust Society

There is confusion about the history the big fire and of this sign. Here’s the true story.

The “Big Burn” was first reported on August 8th, 1945 by a Canadian Pacific Airline pilot who saw it from his flight path. The smoke was so heavy that a Kamloops Forestry lookout spotted it at about the same time as a U.S. Forest Service tower in the Cascades called it in.

The story of the cigarette is not altogether true. Actually, the true cause of the fire was a slash burn that got away from workers building the Hope-Princeton Highway.

Because of the rough terrain between the Allison hill and the Skagit Bluffs, it was not until August 11th that 140 men were able to reach the centre of the fire zone.

The Forest Service took advantage of the Japanese camp at Tashme and pressed the internees to work the fire. That brought the force to well over 200 men.

The fire was attacked for 11 days before bringing it under some kind of control. It wasn’t until August 26th during a long rain storm that it was declared “out”.

By then the fire had devastated 5,920 acres of prime timber. The scar remained for many years.

The gallows wasn’t erected until well after the Hope-Princeton was officially opened in 1949.

Funny thing about the sign is that it was at the start of the B.C. Forest Service forest fire prevention program. The U.S. had launched its Smokey Bear program at this time and the Bear quickly became a household symbol.

Canadians couldn’t make up their mind as to a symbol…who wanted Benny the Beaver preventing forest fires? So, the gallows went up to the horror of some who travelled the road. The cigarette was the symbol of devastation even though the ravaged area was not caused by the butt.

It wasn’t until 1956 that the Canadian Forestry Association bought rights to Smokey. We’ve shared it ever since.

When capital punishment ended in Canada in 1962, the gallows became inappropriate and was taken down.

Missed last week’s column?

A look back in time: The famous Clyde “Slim” Williams

Brian Wilson is the archivist for the Okanagan Archive Trust Society, based in the South Okanagan. Each week he brings tales from history alive in his column, A look back in time. Check out the society’s website at www.oldphotos.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
This is our generation’s opportunity to create an industry for B.C.: LNG Alliance
Next story
COLUMN: An ode to Dad for Father’s Day

Just Posted

Two orphan moose calves rescued near Revelstoke

The calves Clover and Chocolate are going to a sanctuary near Golden, B.C.

Revelstoke roads and weather: high 25 degrees

Yesterday’s storms resulted in nine new forest fires in southeastern B.C.

Lightning overnight sparks several fires in Shuswap

Kamloops Fire Centre investigating, describes them as spot-sized for now

Glimpses of Revelstoke’s past for June 12

Items from Revelstoke newspapers, as gleaned and edited by Cathy English, curator… Continue reading

Community Calendar for June 12

Heritage Cemetery Tour June 13, 3 p.m. Revelstoke Museum & Archives Join… Continue reading

VIDEO: 5 of the best fathers in film

From Finding Nemo to Taken, here are some great on-screen dads

Victoria man wins record-breaking Human Rights Tribunal case

After 14 years Chris Hughes won a case after facing discrimination for depression

Toronto Raptors and their diverse team celebrated worldwide

Team is made up of players from the U.S., Canada, Cameroon, the Republic of Congo, and Spain

Shuswap church will resume services at site of fatal shooting

Churchgoers to return to Salmon Church of Christ on June 16, two months after killing

Kelowna RCMP hope for Christmas miracle in June

The pair of wallets were found inside the mall sometime around the 2018 holiday season

Okanagan fighter a welterweight champ

Unity fighter in Vancouver against Hugh Gleeson, the top-rated welterweight in Canada in amateur MMA

B.C. RCMP launches pilot to test reporting non-serious crimes online

Four cities will soon be able to report theft under $5,000, lost of stolen items to police online

Three osprey chicks hatch at FortisBC in Okanagan

FortisBC first launched the osprey-cam in 2012

Okanagan hockey player ready for Brick Invitational

Ollie Reid will play for Team BC at world’s most prestigious tournament for 10-year-olds in Edmonton

Most Read