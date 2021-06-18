WEB POLL: Does Revelstoke need another round-about?

A new round-about is a planned at the intersection of Nichol Rd. and Mackenzie Village. The city is expected to pay 10 per cent of the $1.9 million project.
A third is planned in our community
‘It signals to the community that this city is inclusive,’ Mayor Gary Sulz
The main nights are from Tuesday to Thursday between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. beside the Old School Eatery
More than a third of provincial cases announced Thursday came from the Interior
Your morning start for Friday, June 18, 2021
Habitat for Humanity Okanagan swinging into action this summer with a new raffle
Spectacular setting for view of travelling pod of Pacific white-sided dolphins
Nine fire departments responded to the incident, no injuries reported
Politicians call for investigation after clip evokes memories of George Floyd incident
Victoria area mayor among those unable to attend New York entertainment due to COVID-19 restriction
Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving
With no consensus among stakeholders or remaining funds, the regional district is moving on
Podcast: Chat includes potential role for Vancouver Island communities
RCMP have secured the crash site, pending investigation by Transport Canada
Robert Inwood has worked on historical projects across the province
Kerry Williamson with Alberta Health Services says the patients likely acquired the virus in the hospital
Fire crews are responding to 10839 Hallam Drive
A big mess shut down L.V. Rogers
Lower Pfizer deliveries for early July, Moderna shipments up
Added convenience expected to persuade buyers to ‘go legal’