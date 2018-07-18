Concerns of the effect of outdoor patios on parking has led council to direct a staff review of current policy. (Black Press file photo)

Web Poll: Have you ever had trouble finding parking in downtown Revelstoke due to patios?

Revelstoke city council has directed city staff to conduct a review of the city’s patio policy out of limited parking concerns.

READ MORE: Revelstoke council directs patio policy review due to parking concerns

Have you ever had trouble finding parking in downtown Revelstoke due to patios?


Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again
Next story
Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

Just Posted

Lighting strikes spark 38 fires in B.C., 13 in the region

13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.

Lightning strikes across B.C. Interior

Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder

Revelstoke Rotary’s adventurer in citizenship recounts Ottawa trip

Revelstokian Cohen Lussier, a grade 11 student at Revelstoke Secondary School, recounted… Continue reading

Two sent to hospital following Trans-Canada accident near Revelstoke

Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three… Continue reading

Further mediated talks scheduled in casino strike

Gateway and BCGEU schedule talks for July 20-22

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton

Electricity usage record broken in Okanagan

Okanagan residents are breaking last year’s electricity records this summer, says FortisBC.… Continue reading

Kitten OK after being rescued from underground pipe in B.C.

An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.

A day after back-tracking, Trump defends summit performance

Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.

Thai soccer players rescued from cave meet the media

Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.

Elon Musk apologizes for calling cave rescue diver a ‘pedo’

Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.

Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffleS his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

Ingenious Okanagan beatboxer featured in video series

Nuge Bird uses beatboxing and comedy as a way to overcome his challenges

Most Read

  • Web Poll: Have you ever had trouble finding parking in downtown Revelstoke due to patios?

    Revelstoke city council has directed city staff to conduct a review of…

  • Stargazing: Blowing dust on Mars

    Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton