Web Poll: Have you ever had trouble finding parking in downtown Revelstoke due to patios?

Revelstoke city council has directed city staff to conduct a review of the city’s patio policy out of limited parking concerns.
Have you ever had trouble finding parking in downtown Revelstoke due to patios?
13 new fires in the Okanagan have been reported from the BC Wildfire Service Tuesday night.
Residents are being asked to go inside until last rumble of thunder
Revelstokian Cohen Lussier, a grade 11 student at Revelstoke Secondary School, recounted…
Revelstoke RCMP report two people were sent to hospital following a three…
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.
Ken Tapping is an astronomer with the Dominion Radio Astrophysical Observatory, Penticton
Okanagan residents are breaking last year's electricity records this summer, says FortisBC.…
An adventurous feline has been rescued after getting trapped in an underground pipe in Kamloops, B.C.
Amid bipartisan condemnation of his embrace of a longtime U.S. enemy, Trump at first sought to end 27 hours of recrimination by delivering a rare admission of error Tuesday.
Members of the Thai youth soccer team who were trapped in a cave have left the hospital where they have been treated since their rescue.
Musk called a British diver involved in the Thailand cave rescue a pedophile to his 22.3 million Twitter followers on July 15.
Justin Trudeau shuffleS his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.
Nuge Bird uses beatboxing and comedy as a way to overcome his challenges
