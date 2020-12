Doses are expected to arrive in the new year

Approval of a COVID-19 vaccine in Canada could be only days away.

The Canadian provinces are expected to have sites ready to receive vaccines by Dec. 14, but the actual doses will likely only arrive in the new year.

Federal health officials expect enough vaccines for three million people will arrive between January and March and vulnerable seniors and health-care workers will be prioritized.



