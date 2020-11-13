WEB POLL: Would you support a mandatory lockdown in B.C. to curb the spread of COVID-19?

Social gatherings are currently restricted to immediate household groups in the Vancouver area

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., on Saturday, November 7, 2020. British Columbia announced new public health measures for the Vancouver Coastal Health and Fraser Health regions on Saturday - including an order for people not to have social interactions outside their immediate household and a ban on indoor group physical activities for two weeks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Premier John Horgan said British Columbia could return to stricter lockdown measures if the latest efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Lower Mainland are not successful.

In the Vancouver area, social gatherings are currently restricted to immediate household groups.

The province set new records this week for daily cases with more than 1,000 over 48 hours.

