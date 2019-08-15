What’s on your mind for this federal election?

Readers can submit questions to the paper to have them answered on the record by candidates

What issues do you want to see addressed by the next federal government?

The Revelstoke Review will be asking candidates for the federal riding of Kootenay – Columbia weekly questions in the lead-up to the Oct. 21 federal election. We will send weekly questions starting in September and print the answers the following week.

Candidates will have a week to come up with an answer that is 150 words or less.

Because this paper is for its readers, it only makes sense that its readers be the ones to ask what’s on their minds. Like letters to the editor and submissions, we reserve the right to edit and cut submissions for clarity – or, if the question is irrelevant to federal politics, ignore it.

So please, send questions that you want to see politicians answer on the record to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com, along with your name and contact information so that we can let you know if and when you can expect to see answers from your candidates.

Thank you for your help and support,

– Revelstoke Review Staff