What’s on your mind for this federal election?

Readers can submit questions to the paper to have them answered on the record by candidates

What issues do you want to see addressed by the next federal government?

The Revelstoke Review will be asking candidates for the federal riding of Kootenay – Columbia weekly questions in the lead-up to the Oct. 21 federal election. We will send weekly questions starting in September and print the answers the following week.

Candidates will have a week to come up with an answer that is 150 words or less.

Because this paper is for its readers, it only makes sense that its readers be the ones to ask what’s on their minds. Like letters to the editor and submissions, we reserve the right to edit and cut submissions for clarity – or, if the question is irrelevant to federal politics, ignore it.

So please, send questions that you want to see politicians answer on the record to jocelyn.doll@revelstokereview.com, along with your name and contact information so that we can let you know if and when you can expect to see answers from your candidates.

Thank you for your help and support,

– Revelstoke Review Staff

Previous story
COLUMN: An unflattering and inaccurate term
Next story
LETTER: Summerland mayor should not have marched with NDP

Just Posted

MP Wayne Stetski visiting Revelstoke to consult and advocate Green New Deal

He will be in town Aug. 20 with MP Peter Julian

Let there be splash: Revelstoke’s first splash park opens

The park is located at 1401 First Street West

Mt. Begbie Brewery in Revelstoke wins six World Beer Awards

The winners were announced earlier this month

WoodStoke music festival coming to Revelstoke Sept. 7

The BC Interior Forestry Museum is hosting the outdoor event on their forest walk property

BC Hydro work to close Highway 23 periodically starting Sept. 3

Highway 23 north will be periodically closed between Sept. 3 and the… Continue reading

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

Crash closes Highway 97C near Merritt

A vehicle collision has closed Highway 97 C between Highway 5A and… Continue reading

‘Superpod’ of killer whales spotted off Vancouver Island

Questions of health, food supply still plague dwindling southern resident killer whale population

Shuswap emergency crews responding to collision at Highway 1, Balmoral intersection

Intersection has seen “higher than average collision rate over the last decade”

BC Ferries sets fiscal records: $12M net earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2020

Ships sailed 700 more round trips compared to 2018

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Bizarre accusations, insults and profanity fly around small town B.C. courthouse

“He put a bullet in his own head and he says he’s afraid of me”

UPDATE: Fatal collision on the Okanagan Connector

Traffic is now open in both directions on Highway 97C

RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

Regional district supports request from Thompson-Nicola Regional District

Most Read