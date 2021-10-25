Wild Sky Sisters: Scorpio Season, where transformation takes us to the depths

Cosmic Unconditional Love

Scorpio season is from Oct 22nd – Nov 21st.

We are moving from Yang Energy – Libra – Cardinal Air to Yin energy – Scorpio – Fixed Water.

Sacred relationship makes way for sacred transformation. Scorpio can be about the way we merge with others and the emotional consequence of our relationships.

Scorpio energy is loyal, intense, regenerative, and healing. It can also be secretive or mysterious. A great power exists here with the ancient ruler being Mars and the modern ruler Pluto. With the Sun transiting Scorpio, our lives get a boost in the realms of the underworld. There is a need to see what lies beneath the surface. The realms of the unseen and how this helps us to transform.

Scorpio season through the elements is fixed water. Envision the transformative power that exists at the bottom of a waterfall. Or the beauty of a frozen pond.

Ruled by Mars and Pluto, the energy is deep and intense.

Water signs are all about emotions and feelings.

Do you investigate how you are feeling on a daily basis?

A fabulous tool for a feeling wheel can be found here: https://blog.calm.com/blog/the-feelings-wheel

Consider your emotional intelligence this month as well as regulation. The term emotional agility has us thinking about the way that water flows and takes the shape of the container it is in.

Remember your feelings aren’t always facts.

What divination tools and rituals do you use to help you transform ? Our wish for everyone this Scorpio season is to reclaim the deep dark intuition and knowing that lives inside. The witch in all of us is an essential alchemy to explore. Invitation to get your witch and hold the rituals you use as sacred.

Sending you Wild Sky LOVE as the light continues to slide into the dark half of the year.

