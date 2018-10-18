Shanyn Ward is a WSET (Wine and Spirit Education Trust) Diploma graduate and wine buyer for Cask & Barrel Liquor Store. (Photo: Carmen Weld)

Wineology: Italy and Portugal

Check out Okanagan sommelier Shanyn Ward’s wine column

With the holiday season around the corner, I like to start my Festive Season planning early.

Yes I am definitely one of those people who start my Christmas shopping months before – because the feeling of being overwhelmed with decreased funds in my bank account, all the dinner parties and gift giving is too much anxiety! I also happen to work in a retail shop, and lately, with all the issues with the Liquor Distribution Branch giving us no guarantee we will receive anything in a timely fashion, I figured I would roll my personal motto over into my buying position.

I have been on the hunt lately for good quality wines which won’t break the bank for me and my customers.

Two of my favorite countries to look at for these kinds of wine are Italy and Portugal. While I will not take it away from France and Spain as they also have some bargains; Italy and Portugal have been catching my eye more and more. The challenging thing about these countries, however, is the unrecognizable grape varieties and obscure labelling terms.

One thing is for sure though, with volume of juice produced in this particular part of the world we will always find an abundance of wines which will keep you with extra dollars in your wallet as the holiday bills build up.

What I am loving this week:

Italy is a country that has always ranked in the top three worldwide for litres of wine produced. They make everything from ultra-premium priced, collector wines such as Barolo and Amarone from the north, to the mid-high price tiers of Sangiovese and Montepulciano from the central area, to the southern Italy’s more cheap and cheerful Nero d’Avola, Negroamaro and Primitivo.

Last month I came across a couple of wines new into our province. The winery name is Catine Faliesi and they are a smaller producer from Campania; located in the foothills of Mt. Faliesi and in close proximity to Naples. The vineyards here are special in that they are planted in the volcanic soils which formed when Mount Vesuvius erupted. The soils create wine with structure and uniqueness.

The Faliesi Abrosto Rosso is a blend of Montepulciano and Aglianico. The Aglianico gives body and structure, as well persistent tannins, while the Montepulciano gives it a vibrant ruby/ purple color with blackberry and rustic flavors. It is a steal at only $15!

Portugal, who secured themselves in history and fame by their Port industry actually make amazing still wines as well.

The very rainy north western corner of the country produces light white and refreshing Vinho Verde. Douro Valley and Bairrada produce powerful, long lived reds made from grapes such as Touriga Franc, Tinta Roriz and Baga. It is the southern region just north of the city of Lisbon that has caught my attention over the past few months. Agricola Sanguinhal was created in 1926 and farmed organically since its conception. The vineyards are planted with over 30 different varieties, most of which are native to this part of Portugal.

The Quinta de San Francisco Tinto is made from a blend of Castaleo, Touriga Nacional and Aragonez. If you like deep full bodied Cabernet Sauvignon blends you will love this wines. It has depth, complexity and layers of dark fruit and mocha. This wine will run you $25 and is worth every penny.

Cheers!

shanynward@gmail.com

To check out past Wineology columns, click here.

Previous story
Growls and hugs for Oct. 17

Just Posted

VIDEO TOUR: Eagle Pass Lodge recognized at Thompson Okanagan Kootenay Commercial Building Awards

Eagle Pass Heli Skiing’s lodge is located south of Revelstoke on Highway 23

Columbia Shuswap Regional District establishing junior firefighter program

Aimed at youth 15-17 in Columbia Shuswap region to help with training and potential recruitment

Advance Voting in Revelstoke a success

The municiple election season is well underway with advance voting held on Oct. 10 and Oct. 17

Revelstoke peewee Grizzlies lose to Vernon

The Revelstoke Grizzlies Peewee Tier 3 team played Vernon on Saturday, losing… Continue reading

Fred Penner is coming to Revelstoke

The iconic children’s entertainer will be at the Revelstoke Performing Arts Centre Oct. 20

Fashion Fridays: You can never have enough shoes

Kim XO, lets you know the best online shopping tips during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Former B.C. cop sentenced to jail ‘in the community’ after caught in Creep Catchers sting

Dario Devic pleaded guilty after getting caught up in Surrey Creep Catcher sting in Whalley in 2016

Contenders to return for Okanagan tour

Valdy, Gary Fjellgaard and Blu and Kelly Hopkins will perform at six venues

5 races to watch in B.C.’s municipal elections this Saturday

This year’s election results across more than 160 cities in B.C. will start pouring in after polls close Saturday at 8 p.m.

Annual pace of inflation slows to 2.2 per cent in September: Statistics Canada

Statistics Canada said Friday the consumer price index in September was up 2.2 per cent from a year ago compared with a year-over-year increase of 2.8 per cent in August

Dog deaths in Lower Mainland may be tied to suspected mushroom poisoning: RCMP

Police have received reports in the last month about several dogs becoming ill after visiting a park in North Vancouver

Record-breaking $113 million Lotto Max jackpot up for grabs

This is Canada’s highest top prize offering ever and includes 53 Max Millions

Migrants, police mass in town on Guatemala-Mexico border

Many of the more than 2,000 Hondurans in a migrant caravan trying to wend its way to the United States left spontaneously with little more than the clothes on their backs and what they could quickly throw into backpacks.

Trump: ‘Severe’ consequences if Saudis murdered Khashoggi

Pro-government newspaper Yeni Safak on Wednesday said it had obtained audio recordings of the alleged killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi inside the Saudi Arabia’s consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

Most Read