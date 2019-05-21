PHOTOS: Explore the best of the West Coast and enter to win with London Drugs

Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Haida Gwaii, BC Photo by Kenneth Purcell
Cowichan River, BC Photo by Jon Snell
Indian Arm Photo, BC by Jon Snell
Naksup, BC Photo by Emily Rice
Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Vancouver, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Vancouver Island BC, Photo by Jon Snell
Cannon Beach, WA Photo by Tyler Beliveau
Rennel Sound, BC Photo by Yingying Zhao
Chilliwack, BC Photo by Steve Bartlett
Tofino, BC Photo by Bob Burgess
Abbotsford, BC Photo by Kielan Pilgrim.
Terrace, BC Photo by Travis Murphy
Port Melon, BC Photo by Trevor Stephenson
Mt Baker, WA Photo by Paul Kendall
Cape Palmerston beach, BC Photo by Yvonne Surgent

Entries coming in for the London Drugs 2019 Amateur Photographer of the Year contest are already showcasing the best of the adventurous West Coast. From camping under the stars, leaping into coastal waters, to hiking on snow-capped terrains, the participants have embraced all the region has to offer and are entering for a chance to win a selection of prizes.

This year ‘s contest gives participants a chance at a 3-day trip for two to experience the northern lights in Yukon courtesy of Air North and London Drugs gift cards valued at a total of $6000. Other sponsors include Northern Vision Development and Northern Tales Travel Services.

READ MORE: Scenic photos of Canada you can’t miss

Readers can submit photos across seven categories including scenic Canada, wildlife, people, west coast adventure, love where you live, festivals and events, and for those keen on taking photos on their phones, there is a “mobile entry” category, too.

To enter the contest click here.


baneet.braich@bpdigital.ca
