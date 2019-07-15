Festival goers lend their hands to lift a man in a wheelchair closer to the stage during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Huge crowds had a blast in Armstrong.

The 11th annual Armstrong MetalFest had heads banging at the Hassen Arena to the sounds of a half-dozen local Okanagan bands joining national and international talent.

This year’s lineup featured headliners Origin, along with goblin tyrants Nekrogoblikon and an onslaught of more than 30 bands including Parisian extreme metallers Betraying the Martyrs (full lineup is listed below).

READ MORE: Metal heads converge in Armstrong

When not enjoying the music, festival goers had a chance to stay on-site as the IPE Grounds were used for camping, and entertainment such as Thrash Wrestling was also on-hand.

Armstrong MetalFest 2019 local line-up:

Origin (Kansas/California/New York);

Nekrogoblikon (Los Angeles, CA);

Betraying The Martyrs (Paris);

WAKE (Calgary, AB);

Entheos (Santa Cruz, CA);

Within Destruction (Slovenia);

Centuries of Decay (Toronto);

Sentinels (New Jersey)

• Odinfist (Armstrong)

• Apollyon (Kelowna)

• Arkenfire (Kelowna)

• Nomad (Enderby)

• Death Machine (Kelowna)

• Indecipherable Noise (Peachland).


roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Apollyon bass player Milan Bertucci and guitarist Braden Farr perform with their Kelowna-based group at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

The winner of the Beer Helmet March holds his trophy at the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event held at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Festival goers loved having their picture taken with Necrogoblikon mascot John Goblikon at the annual Armstrong MetalFest celebration on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Featured band Origin plays their set during the annual Armstrong MetalFest music event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

When not inside the Hassen Arena enjoying the music, festival goers at the annual Armstrong MetalFest had a chance to catch Thrash Wrestling on the IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Armstrong MetalFest co-founder Jesse Valstar performs with Odinfist during the annual event at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds on the weekend. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

The group ArkenFire performs during their set at the annual Armstrong MetalFest on the weekend at the Hassen Arena and IPE Grounds. (Jennifer Blake - photo)

Just Posted

City of Revelstoke trying to fill 11 positions

Jobs are available in a variety of departments

Revelstoke cadet attends general training course

The course took place in Vernon and covers sports, drill, marksmanship and expedition skills

Revelstoke Library hosting National Geographic’s Adventurer of the Year

Jennifer Pharr Davis will be doing a public presentation July 20

Risk of thunderstorm this afternoon in Revelstoke

Roads and weather for July 15

Rich the Vegan scootering across Canada for animal rights

He scootered through Revelstoke July 12

‘Bad choices make good stories’: Margaret Trudeau brings her show to Just for Laughs

Trudeau says over the decades she has been suicidal, manic, depressed

UPDATE: special council meeting set for Wednesday, Basran in talks with province

Opponents of McCurdy house says she won’t ‘relinquish possession’ of more than 14,000 names

Private viewing for Elijah-lain Beauregard to be held in Penticton

Afterwards, there will be a celebration of life next to the Okanagan Lake,

Garneau ‘disappointed’ in airlines’ move against new passenger bill of rights

New rules codified compensation for lost luggage, overbooked flights

Mercury tops out on top of the world: Alert in Nunavut warmer than Victoria

It’s the latest anomaly in what’s been a long, hot summer across the Arctic

PHOTOS: Okanagan MetalFest event rocks

Big crowds gather for popular two-day annual heavy metal music festival in tiny Armstrong

Canadian is detained in China on drug allegations: Chinese government

Detention of a Canadian in China comes as part a diplomatic dispute triggered by arrest of Huawei exec Meng Wanzhou

Single vehicle roll over in Okanagan sends one to hospital

One person sent to hospital with non life-threatening injuries

Baby locked in car at Okanagan YMCA

The baby was rescued quickly

Most Read