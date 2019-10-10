PHOTOS: Okanagan runners separated by one second

Race director Mark Bendall of host school Vernon Secondary goes over instructions at the starting line for the junior runners at the North Zone high school cross-country running meet Wednesday, Oct. 9, in Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Kalamalka Secondary’s Matt Acob (front) holds off a challenge from second-place finisher Fin Rodwell of Salmon Arm Secondary (right) and Ashton Takhar of Fulton Secondary to win the junior boys North Zone cross-country running race at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park Wednesday, Oct. 9. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Salmon Arm’s King’s Christian Secondary runner Jabin Zuidof (front) and VErnon Secondary’s Liam Greenan head to the finish line at the North Zone junior boys cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Revelstoke Secondary Avalanche runner Alexandra Luxmoore swept away her competition to win the junior girls North Zone cross country running race Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Fulton Secondary’s Isabella Pighin runs her way to second place in the junior girls division, ahead of Salmon Arm’s Samantha Vukadinovic (distance), at the North Zone cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)
Vernon Secondary’s Brody Wright gets set to make the turn into the hills for the final portion of the senior boys North Zone cross-country running race Wednesday, Oct. 9, at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park. (Roger Knox - Black Press)

It was a glorious crisp sunny afternoon for a high school cross-country meet Wednesday at Coldstream’s Kalamalka Lake Provincial Park.

And, as race director and host Mark Bendall of Vernon Secondary School pointed out, there were no bear sightings, just lots of scat, no major injuries, and no one permanently lost.

“We had 81 athletes from 11 schools, and nine teams in the four categories,” said Bendall, referring to the junior and senior boys and girls races.

The Juniors got things started and ran four kilometres through the park.

In a photo finish, Matt Acob of Coldstream’s Kalamalka Secondary finished in 15 minutes 33 seconds to beat out Fin Rodwell of Salmon Arm Secondary and Ashton Takhar of Fulton Secondary, who were both one second behind. Frankie Ayotte of Salmon Arm (15:42) and Keegan Heidt of Kal (15:43) rounded out the top-five.

READ MORE: Salmon Arm dominates cross-country meet

Top junior girl was Revelstoke’s Alexandra Luxmoore, who crossed 14th overall in 16:53, 21 seconds faster than Isabella Pighin of Fulton Secondary, who was the top Grade 8 girl. Samantha Vukadinovic of Salmon Arm was third (17:18). Ruby Serrouya of Revelstoke claimed fourth place in 17:37, two seconds faster than Julianne Moore of Salmon Arm.

Top Grade 8 boy was Nathan King of Shuswap Middle School (eighth overall, 15:58).

A total of 58 juniors took part.

A field of 23 seniors ran five kilometres, led by Jack Screen of Seaton Secondary, who crossed the finish line in 16:18, 20 seconds ahead of Humberto Castaneiras of Revelstoke. Stephen Moore of Salmon Arm was third in 16:55. Brody Wright of the host Vernon Panthers placed fourth in 17:20 while Calvin Hepburn of Salmon Arm placed fifth in 17:36.

Salmon Arm runners swept the top-five senior girls placings, led by winner Maggie Beckner of Salmon Arm Secondary (14th overall, 19:45). She was six seconds ahead of teammate Lys Milne. Jessica Roodzant of King’s Christian was third in 20:16, 17 seconds faster than Phoebe Barnes of Salmon Arm. Sophia Van Varseveld of SASS was fifth in 24:08.

Katelyn Kadach of VSS was sixth in an even 28 minutes.

Runners will compete next week in Salmon Arm.

@VernonNews
roger@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
PHOTOS: Okanagan Oldtimers Soccer League titles decided

Just Posted

Revelstoke Community Calendar for Oct. 10

Break the Fake Oct. 10 @ 12 to 1 p.m. Revelstoke Library… Continue reading

Folk harpist playing Revelstoke Oct. 21

She is playing a house concert

Networking opportunity for farmers coming up in Rossland

The Young Agrarians are extending the invitation

Prestigious award renamed for late Okanagan wine pioneer Harry McWatters

McWatters died in July leaving an ‘industry in mourning’

Enrolment in Revelstoke school district similar to last year

There are 1,016 students this year compared to 1,024 last year.

Oscar Arfmann found guilty of killing Abbotsford police officer

Justice Carol Ross convicts Arfmann of first-degree murder in 2017 shooting

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

Men charged in Penticton shooting appear in court

Josef Pavlik and Jesse Eldon Harry Mason are back in court for bail hearings on Oct. 22

Mental health impacts job performance of 61% of young adults: study

International study reveals generational differences in mental health

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Take caution driving Southern Interior this Thanksgiving, ICBC says

ICBC stats show Thanksgiving long weekend hazardous for motorists

Thrills and chills await at haunted doll museum

Halloween-themed event in Summerland a fundraiser for Dry Grad 2020

Woman sues B.C. government over alleged sexual abuse in Smithers foster home

A 27-year-old woman says she was repeatedly raped by foster parent when she was 12

Police look for suspect after man, 85, punched in face in Vancouver Island road rage attack

Police looking for info after 85-year-old man attacked in road rage incident on Herd Road Oct. 9

Most Read