Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

Today in B.C.: Juno Award winner happy to be back on the road

Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.

(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

