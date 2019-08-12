Summerland winery wins gold in France

Silkscarf Winery noted for 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon from Silkscarf Winery in Summerland was recently awarded gold at an international competition. (Photo submitted)

A Summerland winery was the only Canadian winner at a recent wine competition in France.

At the 2019 Concours International Des Cabernets, held in Limas, France, Silkscarf Winery won gold for their 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon.

At the wine competition, 29 gold medals were awarded to the best cabernets in the world.

READ MORE: Silkscarf Winery awarded at Asian competition

“Aiming at crafting high-end, old world style reds, the prestigious gold medal award from the CIDC wine competition in France, is a significant recognition to our achievements,” said Roie Manoff of Silkscarf. “Our endless strive to grow the best grapes and make wine that reflects the terroir, without manipulation, is and has been our simple philosophy for the last 15 years.”

Manoff and his wife are both owners and winemakers at the winery.

“We make wine for us to drink, and if there is something left, we’ll bring it to the shelves,” he said.

This competition is judged by Europe’s top sommeliers. Each jury is made up of three sommeliers who blind taste several wines.

Bottles are covered, numbered and sorted by their percentage of cabernet, origin and terroir.

The 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon also won gold at a competition in Hong King earlier this year.

Silkscarf Winery has been growing grapes in Summerland since 2004.

READ MORE: Summerland wines win awards

Comments are closed

Just Posted

Revelstoke cadet selected for the West Coast Challenge Regional Expedition

Autumn South kayaked through the southern Gulf Islands with the Vernon Cadet Training Centre

Roads and weather for Revelstoke today

Forecast from Environment Canada: Today: Mainly cloudy. Showers this morning then 60… Continue reading

LETTER: In response to Palmer’s ‘A war has begun’

CSRD Area B director David Brooks-Hill says he won’t bend over backwards for the city

LETTER: Palmer shouldn’t pit CSRD and city against each other

‘I see no benefit whatsoever… in attempting to create an “us against them” mentality’-resident

Revelstoke Grizzlies say goodbye to last year’s team, welcome new head coach

Last year’s championship team got together one last time on Aug. 11

Vernon businessmen cruising with e-ride electric vehicle rights

Pair look to a future where light industrial and commercial operations begin using e-vehicles

Dirt biker found dead in Lavington

A member of the public found the body near a dirt bike on Saturday

Okanagan homeless fight for freedom of possessions, clash with bylaw

Homeless population often have their belongings taken by bylaw

LETTER: World is in a climate emergency

We must act as if this were an emergency, rather than kicking the can to the next generation

LETTER: Carriage houses, secondary suites used for short-term rentals

In Summerland there are more than 213 short stay properties on Airbnb and more than 300 on VRBO

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Okanagan pub applies for cannabis retail outlet

Regional District of North Okanagan to hold public hearing on Squires Four application

Calgary police dog bites officer’s young son

The child was treated in hospital for serious injuries and has been released

Lyft to launch ride-hailing in Lower Mainland before end of year

B.C. government has set Sept. 3 as date that ride-hailing companies can apply to enter market

Most Read