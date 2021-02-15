BraveFace mask fundraiser raises $10,000 for Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon

Communities across Western Canada have masked up to help raise $10,000 for the Make- A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon.

BraveFace, a new sustainable brand of organic masks, partnered with Black Press Media and the Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon to donate net proceeds from mask sales to children facing life-threatening conditions.

In the recent campaign, over 2000 masks were sold to support critically ill children putting on a brave face through their treatments and isolation challenges during the pandemic.

These are kids that are literally putting up a brave face every day and going through some really incredibly difficult things, says Kemp Edwards, co-founder of BraveFace.

The fundraiser has also been an upside to fundraising challenges like many in the charitable sector during the pandemic.

Make-A-Wish Canada reports a revenue shortfall of $8 million nationally due to fundraising challenges with COVID-19. “It’s been especially hard on our fundraising, we’ve had canceled events, canceled fundraising, we’re just not in the same places we’ve been last year, ” says Laura Ullock, manager of resource development at the Make-A-Wish Foundation, BC and Yukon chapter.

By being published across 72 Black Press Media publications, the fundraiser bridged communities together in an effort to continue the magic of wish granting, says Ullock. “A wish is something that gives a child a chance to just be a kid again, she says, “and the opportunity to look outside of their illness.”

Dozens of local businesses from B.C., Alberta, and Yukon purchased masks to contribute to the campaign.Bottom left: Janzen Insurance Photo via Andrew Janzen, Bottom right: Hall Printing Photo via: Janice Underwood, Top right: Michael’s on Main Photo via: Chris Franklin.

Edwards’ echoes community connection was at the core of the fundraiser with businesses and locals purchasing for their family, employees, and neighbours. “It’s about community building, it’s about protecting your neighbors. It’s about, you know, making sure that everybody has access,” he says. Dozens of local businesses from B.C., Alberta, and Yukon also purchased packs of masks to contribute to the campaign.

BraveFace masks and face coverings are made in Canada from Canadian milled Certified 100% organic cotton and recycled polyester. Photo by BraveFace.

For Edwards, the fundraiser was an opportunity to give back to the community while offering socially conscious masks. While being made from 100 per cent organic cotton, the masks are also designed and manufactured in British Columbia. We wanted to use organic material that isn’t dyed, with heavy chemicals because this what people are breathing through, says Edwards.

BraveFace is working on a proposal to continue helping families nationally. Edwards says, “these efforts would further help provinces having a really hard time with the pandemic.”

Despite the pandemic challenges, donations from the BraveFace fundraiser will allow The Make-A-Wish Foundation BC & Yukon to continue working tirelessly to grant wishes such as backyard playgrounds, custom gaming computers, electric bikes. The foundation looks forward to granting travel wishes when it is safe to do so, says Ullock.

For more details visit your local Black Press Media community news website, or braveface.ca.

